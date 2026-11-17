Known for its love of the handmade, or 'making things that do not exist,' 45R's latest flagship also paid tribute to local materials.

45R, the Japanese clothing brand that has spent nearly half a century cultivating a distinct style that blends Japanese craftsmanship with American workwear silhouettes, has opened its first flagship in Shanghai dedicated to its philosophy of “Nai Monozukuri,” or “making things that do not exist.

” 45R, formerly 45Rpm, is known for its founder Yasumi Inoue’s obsession with indigo dye. tokonoma , or “recessed alcove,” but blends its Japanese sensibility with local elements, like walls rammed with earth from Sichuan and an entrance water basin carved out of Ming Dynasty stones.

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Old-growth cedar and camphor wood from Laos, alongside century-old solid timber fashioned into long tables and benches, anchor the room, while ash wood screens framing the entrance filter light into delicate patterns of shadow. Within the dedicated tea room are unglazed earthenware from Inoue’s personal collection, including a tea kettle from Seikodo, an onioke water jar made by ceramic artist Eizan Okuda, and tea bowls and tea caddies in Shigaraki ware.for the first time, Inoue styled looks for local customers and shared her philosophy of finding happiness and fulfillment through clothes.

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“What we most want to offer people is a way of life in which clothing becomes part of their everyday routines,” Inoue said. ’s rich textile heritage, the brand began developing handmade knitwear in the country over the past five years. Extending its commitment to traditional craftsmanship and thoughtful making, each piece carries the name of its individual-maker, which is embroidered onto the label.

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