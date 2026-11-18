'...This is a game changer.'

I personally think we women can never know enough hygiene hacks. There are so many brilliant little tricks out there that we simply don't know about!

So, when I came across a Reddit thread asking,I knew I had to dive in, pick out some of the best tips, and bring them back for all you ladies. These tips are collected from people's personal experiences and aren't professional medical or dermatological advice. Not every hack will work for everyone, so use your discretion, do your own research, and consult a healthcare professional if you're unsure about anything!2.

Also read 3 Game-Changing Numbers From Cavaliers Win Against Chicago Bulls

"Maybe this will help someone who, like me, can be a little forgetful about their period. I keep about 28–30 pairs of underwear, six of which are black. I roll them up in a drawer, keeping the six black pairs together in a row, and wear them only during my period.

Then I cycle through them FIFO-style , so I can literally tell how close I am to my period just by looking at my underwear drawer every morning. It's an easy reminder when the black undies start making their way to the front.

"3. "Rinse out your conditioner, then finish by washing your body and back. This helped clear up the backne I had before I switched up my routine.

"4. "Those pre-moistened face wash wipes that come in packs that don't reseal very well and always end up drying out? SAVE THEM. They are hands down the best material for removing nail polish.

They don't shred when wet; the texture helps, and you can use one over and over. They absorb the acetone instead of letting it soak through and onto your hands. They're gold, not trash.

"5. "If you clean your toilet weekly, this step should be part of your regular routine, even if you live in an all-female household. I consider cleaning under the seat and the back of the toilet seat just as much a part of cleaning the toilet as scrubbing the bowl. That way, you avoid any gross, embarrassing moments if a male friend, coworker, or tradesperson happens to be at your place and needs to use the facilities.

Honestly, I'm a little shocked by how pure some women seem to think their toilet habits are and how genuinely surprised they are to discover that they, too, can leave little mementos under the seat from their own bathroom visits! LOL.

" 6. "A glycolic acid toner is great for applying to freshly shaved areas. It helps prevent ingrown hairs and itchy regrowth.

"7. "It’s all about African net sponges and exfoliation! For me, they’ve helped a ton with preventing ingrown hairs and making me feel super clean in the shower. I might be alone in this, but roll-on deodorant works better for me and doesn’t clog pores the way regular stick deodorant does.

Also, make sure you clean your makeup brushes, face towels, and other everyday essentials regularly.

"8. "During my morning shower and bedtime body shower , I scrub my feet well with a loofah. After my shower, I apply a generous amount of Vaseline to my feet, then put on my cotton socks. I leave them on while I’m getting ready so the Vaseline has time to do its job.

I’m 54 and have never, ever had cracked heels. On the rare occasion that I get a pedi , the ladies always tell me that my feet look really nice and ask how often I get pedicures. Take care of your feet.

They carry your entire body weight all day. It takes just two or three minutes, so make it part of your daily routine.

"9. "Buy men's razors. They don't generally come in bright colors or have ergonomic grips or soap strips attached, but they're perfectly suitable for shaving, sometimes have replaceable heads, and cost a fraction of the price.

"10. "If you try a new hair conditioner and don't like it, and no one else in the family will use it, it makes an excellent shaving cream. "11. "Use a body scrub or another exfoliating product on the area you plan to wax before your appointment.

This helps remove dead skin cells around ingrown hairs and makes it easier for the wax to grip the hair. Personally, I don't have a body scrub, but I have lots of different face scrubs, so I just use a tiny amount of one of those. You really don't need much.

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"12. "Use a wide-tooth comb if you need to detangle your hair, particularly when it's wet. This will help reduce hair damage.

"13. "From a hairdresser: Wash your hair upside down in the shower. If you feel like your hair isn’t getting as clean at home as it does in the salon, part of the problem may be that it’s lying too flat against your scalp. Flip it over, lift it away from your scalp, and scrub.

If you find that your hair gets greasy by the end of the day, blow-dry14.

"You can use a nail file on your tweezers to "sharpen" them so they grip hairs much, much better! "15. "I keep a bottle of Spray 'n Wash where I undress. It's easy to spray a fresh stain and let it do its magic while the item sits in the laundry hamper.

If I wait until right before doing the laundry, the stain may no longer be as visible; the spray works best when given some time, and I might forget to treat the item altogether.

"16. "Keep a sponge and some dish soap in a dry area of your shower. You can use them to clean your shower while letting your conditioner sit. It's easier on your back and gives you something to do while your hair products work their magic.

"17. "A peri bottle is excellent for washing your butt if you can't install a bidet in your bathroom. I'm renting, so installing a bidet isn't an option where I live. A peri bottle works really well.

Just refill it with lukewarm water three or four times and rinse thoroughly when you don't want to undress and shower just to wash your butt.

" "Period products: Try different options and find the ones that work best for you. I've always preferred sanitary pads, so I tried a few different brands while I still had my periods. Turns out I was allergic to Always, so Libresse pads without wings worked best for me. Imagine having a ridiculously itchy rash on your labia?

Nope! I switched brands and never had that problem again. Always examine your breasts while you're in the shower. Once you're done showering, lie flat on your back and examine them again.

Getting familiar with how your breasts normally look and feel can help you notice unusual changes, including lumps, so you can get them checked out. And don't panic if you do find a lump. It could be a fluid-filled cyst, an infection, or several other things, not necessarily breast cancer.

" 18. "Korean scrub cloths, the green and pink ones. You have to scrub harder than you think, but you'll actually see the dead skin come off. Your skin feels so soft afterward.

"19. "Wear SPF every day. UVB=burning and UVA=aging. No, you won't necessarily get sunburned when you go outside on an overcast day, but UV rays can still penetrate clouds and affect your skin.

And no, your foundation with SPF doesn't count as your only sun protection. You'd look like a clown if you applied the amount needed to achieve the SPF listed on the label. Using a moisturizer and a separate SPF is fine, as long as you're applying enough sunscreen to get the full advertised protection. And remember to wash it all off at the end of the day!

"20. "Dermatologist-prescribed! Use a benzoyl peroxide wash to clean your underarms and help eliminate body odor. Let it sit for a minute while you continue with your usual shower routine, then rinse it off.

By the end of the day, your underarms should still smell as fresh as they did right after your shower.

"21. "Menstrual cups, if you can wear them, can be life-changing, especially if you have a heavy flow. Not only did I stop worrying about leaks because the cup could hold the equivalent of two heavy tampons, but the dryness, itchiness, and uncomfortable sensations of movement all went away. My flow even seemed to decrease.

They're not for everyone, but when they work, they're a godsend. I wish I'd discovered them in my 20s, when my flow was particularly heavy. Also, don't just take a doctor's word for it if they dismiss your heavy periods as normal; that's a whole other story.

" 22. "Idk if others would find this interesting, but use a washcloth with a little soap to gently scrub your lips. It's much better than those fancy lip scrubs and other products.

"23. "When you run out of lotion, olive oil works really well. As a Greek person, I do this regularly and went through a period of about seven years when I used nothing but olive oil on my skin. Also, for leather shoes that eventually start to smell, sprinkle some baking soda inside them.

It helps neutralize the odor.

"25. "I use those massive pore strips on my nose when I have a cold. Not only do they protect my skin from the irritation of constantly blowing my nose, but they also soothe the area and leave it feeling cleaner than before!

"26. "Learned these over the years! Shower at night to wash off the day's dirt and grime, and apply your skincare and body care products. They have more time to absorb while you sleep.

Alum stones are great for underarm pigmentation and body odor. The same brands can have different formulations in different countries, even for the same products. Something that works for your skin in the US may not work the same way for you elsewhere. This applies to both makeup and skincare.

Olive oil on your cuticles, eyebrows, and eyelashes works much better for me than castor oil. Scalp care > hair care. Regular scalp massages are a must for improving blood circulation. Your scalp can develop product buildup from dry shampoo and can also smell musty in humid climates.

Wash your hair when your scalp starts feeling crusty, not just when your hair looks oily.

" "Take a shower after getting off a flight. Avoid touching your face when you're out. Sanitize your hands before reapplying sunscreen. Sanitize your phone every time you get home, especially if you've used it in the washroom.

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Keep the toilet seat closed when not in use, especially when flushing. Tie your hair up when using the toilet. Don't keep your toothbrushes or towels in the toilet area. Fecal matter can spread farther than you might think.

Scrape your tongue daily, brush twice daily, and rinse your mouth after each meal to remove food particles. I use toilet seat sanitizer and a disposable urination device when using public restrooms or shared bathrooms. I do this to reduce my risk of UTIs.

"29. "Antiperspirant can be used anywhere your skin rubs together and gets sweaty or irritated. I prefer roll-on or stick deodorants because they're easy to apply and allow you to get a good amount of product exactly where you need it. Sprays can be a bit hit-or-miss.

"30. "If you have recurring problems with bacterial vaginosis , ask your gynecologist about boric acid suppositories. They've been a game-changer for me and have helped prevent flare-ups. After decades of dealing with random bouts of BV, a new gynecologist suggested them.

I started using one after intercourse and after drinking alcohol. I went through an entire bottle, and it's now been five years since I've had to deal with BV. It's been wonderful.

"31. "Sleep without underwear or wear loose-fitting cotton underwear after sex to help keep the vaginal area ventilated and reduce moisture buildup, which can contribute to irritation and infections. "32. "You can stick high-absorbency period pads inside your shoes if you have sweaty feet.

Works like a charm, honestly! Your feet stay super dry. You can also use panty liners in the underarm area by sticking them to the underarm seams of your clothes. If your toothpaste makes the skin inside your mouth burn and peel, try switching to an SLS-free toothpaste.

I've switched to a gentler toothpaste, and the skin inside my mouth doesn't peel or burn anymore.

"33. "Keep a dryer sheet in your bag in case your hair gets staticky. Another alternative is lotion. After applying it to your hands, but before it's fully absorbed, run your fingers through your hair to tame any flyaways.

"34. "Use a small amount of shampoo on your armpits instead of antibacterial soap. When I broke my shoulder, I couldn't lift my arm, and my armpit odour was HORRENDOUS. I was using antibacterial soap and leaning forward to let my arm dangle while washing.

But the smell just kept getting worse. My doctor suggested using shampoo instead, and it fixed the issue almost immediately. I've never looked back!

"35. "Clove tea! According to this tip, it helps keep your sweat and intimate areas from smelling. Add three or four cloves to hot water and let them steep until the water turns brown.

Drink it three or four times a week. I swear by this! You can also steep six to ten cloves in a teapot, then simply add more water and reheat it, rather than throwing the cloves away each time.

For a travel-friendly option, add two to four cloves to a small travel-sized bottle, fill it with warm water, and let it steep. The tip suggests using a quarter of the bottle to wash your intimate area after showering, adding more warm water as needed, and replacing the mixture after a week. That way, even if you leave home at 4 a.m. and don't get back until 5 p.m., you won't have to worry about body odor!

"36. "If you forget to wear deodorant, you can use hand sanitiser on your underarms a few times throughout the day to help get rid of body odour. It's the alcohol that does the trick.

"37. "Tongue-scrape religiously twice a day. The stuff that builds up on our tongues is gross! What's the point of flossing and brushing your teeth if you leave your tongue dirty?

Your breath can still stink. I brush, floss, scrape my tongue, and then use mouthwash, in that order. Now that's fresh! I even get compliments from people on how minty-fresh my breath smells when I'm talking to them face-to-face.

It's life-changing. Get on it! Also, go for copper tongue scrapers because they're the best. I've used stainless steel ones when I couldn't find copper, and they're fine too.

But copper is king!

" 38. "If you feel like you have scalp buildup that won't go away even after using a clarifying shampoo, or if your scalp is itchy, try this. Before showering, measure out half a cup to one cup of white distilled vinegar. Get into the shower, rinse your hair, and then gradually pour the vinegar over your scalp, working it through your hair.

It may cause a burning sensation, but the tip suggests massaging it into your scalp for a few minutes while keeping your head tilted back. If it gets into your eyes, rinse them immediately with water. After a few minutes, rinse thoroughly and follow up with your regular shampoo and conditioner. Your hair will feel SO much fresher and lighter!

"39. "BELLYBUTTON hygiene is real! I was always really good about washing my bellybutton, but I eventually realised that it never actually dried properly. Now, I dry it after every shower using part of a cotton round and sometimes put a drop of Lume body deodorant in it.

My bellybutton is fresh and happy!

"40. "If you have skin folds and/or large breasts, make sure to dry those areas thoroughly after bathing or exercising. Trapped moisture can encourage yeast growth and lead to a painful rash called intertrigo. Using a blow dryer on the cool setting can help, too.

"42. "Unscented baby soap for intimate washing! It's made for sensitive skin, and I've been using it for a few years now. I'm absolutely in love with it!

"43. "Using a nail brush! One of my friends mentioned that she'd been getting fewer spots and generally falling ill less often since she started using a nail brush more frequently and thoroughly. I thought that was a bit overkill, but I've been doing it for about 18 months now and have noticed similar results.

I've always been good about washing my hands, but never really bothered with a nail brush. It makes sense, though!

"45. "If you go a long time between shaves, use a beard trimmer with the smallest guard setting . Go over the area with the trimmer first, then shave as usual.

"Well, there you have it! Some of these hacks might be things you've been doing for years, while others might be completely new to you. Either way, there's always something new to learn when it comes to taking care of ourselves. If you have any tried-and-tested hygiene hacks of your own, don't keep them to yourself.

Share them in the comments because we're always here for a good tip!