Unique items for unique people.

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Have a friend who some might call eccentric? They'll definitely appreciate these kooky, quirky, or downright weird products, like a liminal space sticker book, creepy baby squish toys, or a Furby dressed like a Minion.that will have soda enthusiasts of all ages bubbling up with glee.

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If I know at least three people who make Diet Coke their whole personality, I'm sure you know at least one person who needs this in their stocking.for a quirky look so sizzlin' hot, people will be like,"Wow, chef's kiss!

" Imagine taking a picture with this thing. 🫪, and he loves it! It's fun to just flip through. Some of the stickers are cute, but all together they create a pretty unnerving collection..

Looks a lil' odd, but don't worry: They can remove the eyeglass and overalls to reveal a cute, baby-sized Furby who promises NOT to haunt their nightmares screaming"ba-na-naaaaaaaa.

""I bought this for my nephew’s birthday, who just turned five. He loves Minions. He fell in love with the Furby Minion. It’s small.

It’s cute. It makes funny noises. Any 5-year-old would love this toy. Great value; nice, bright yellow color.

Fun to play with.

" —so they can spend less time cutting up old magazines and more time sending threatening letters. With fewer magazines in print these days, it's getting harder to kidnap people the right way.

"Perfect for scrapbooking or journaling. There’s plenty of stickers for each letter and extra for the more popular ones! Good variety of colors and fonts. Even some cool graphics at the end — stars, hearts, angel wings, etc. Would definitely recommend to anyone who likes to craft!

" —perfect for any cheerful elves looking to keep their head warm while running around NYC. Son of a nutcracker, what a great find!

"I purchased two hats for my kids, and they were a hit. The material is thick and warm , and I know that they'll hold up for years to come.

" —"I got this as a gag gift for someone’s birthday , and the recipient LOVED it. She giggled and was playing with it all evening. For context, the gift recipient was a 39-year-old, not a child. 🤣" —"The grandkids loved these!

They’re slow-rise, which is what the kids wanted, and they’re stretchy! They feel like good quality squishes. They’re also a little creepy .

" —dedicated to the mealtime VIP. The squeezable keychain will help encourage them to pinch their pennies so they can afford some of the good stuff:so they can enjoy making their new toys go Super Saiyan whenever they want to light a candle. The cases come nude or in silly knit sweaters, so I'm sure your crafty friend would have a lot of fun with these. :"I can't even.

This is literally the cutest thing I have ever impulse bought. Bird Call — a goofy party game that'll have the whole house hooting, cawing, and croaking. Players call out bird sounds and trade cards when they find another player matching their call.

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"I used this for a game night party, where some of our friends already knew each other, and others were new to the group. This game right at the top of the evening made everybody fast friends and ready to dig into more games. It was hilarious and enjoyable.

" —"This is a perfect doorstop and looks so cute too! The door I wanted to use it on has a high clearance and is above a slippery tile floor, but IT HOLDS the door open so securely! It does not slip and is thick enough to keep the door wide open. And even though it's very cute and fun, it doesn't stand out much enough to affect people coming in or out of the doorway.

" —perfect for all the silly gooses out there. Be warned: If you gift these, you will be subjected to endless honking and impromptu puppet shows.

"Very fun for kids and adults alike! Who doesn’t love performing a goose puppet show in the middle of winter? Good quality and thick enough to keep hands warm. Soft and sized for bigger hands.

" —they can proudly display on their desk to pay homage to our feathery postal workers. The bird's mailbag comes with a slot so coworkers can leave them lil' notes. Hopefully, positive feedback only!

"This had us in an uproar at work. I haven’t laughed that hard in a minute! My work wife loves pigeons with a passion. It’s the best little game.

" —"This was a gag gift for my partner for Christmas and it was hilarious. I have a size 12 finger and these fit my fingers so that’s a win!

" —"This creepy book is not only fun to color, but it’s actually informative too. Each page has a picture of a disease and then information on the disease itself! I thought that was pretty cool. Color gross stuff and learn.

It’s got a good amount of pages to color and each one a different picture.

" —that offers a loophole for anyone who likes to take a day or two off from stepping outside. A quick poke of the pin is all they need to claim they touched grass. No one said it had to be real grass, right?

"This plush pin is BIG! I was really surprised at the size! It feels great, and it's really cute! The presentation is really fun!

" —to make injuries feel a little more bearable. After all, who could stay upset while wearing a pickle or pizza slice on their arm? Not me.

"These are hilarious and will make the perfect stocking stuffer! I didn't realize they were textured with little pickle bumps until I got them. Excellent!

" —offering a hilariously warped version of their scrunkly companion. Just send in a photo that you think could be distorted into something perfectly meme-able.

"This product had me rolling on the floor laughing. It is the best thing I have seen in my entire lifetime because of how funny, cute, and how overall accurate is to my cat. Please buy this if you have living or late pets because it is very nice. 😊😊😊" —to turn any metal appliance or door into a GameBoy.

The screen is a dry erase board so they can sketch out their favorite games, even that obscure one they're always talking about.

"My classroom has a video game theme this year, and when I saw this, I knew I had to give it a shot. It's exactly as advertised, looks amazing, and appears to be really good quality. Decent size, and I tried it out on my fridge at home — it works great. Looking forward to seeing the kids' faces when they see it in the classroom.

" —"Love this little guy, and he gets a giggle out of my coworkers. Works perfectly and cleans super easily. Can hold larger amounts of tea too, and if you have tea that can be steeped several times, just put him in a container in the fridge and re-steep for the next cup.

" —Promising review: "This little zen dumpster garden brings me chortles and smiles. The critters are so cute, and they give me a chance to play during beastly times.

" —to add a little Willy Wonka charm to their set. I know they stopped biting their nails in middle school, but they may be tempted to pick the habit back up after wearing these.shaped like a cat riding a robot vacuum. We've all seen the videos — it's time to recreate it at home.

"I think this little toy is adorable. I have it on my coffee table, and you just wind it and watch it go. I bought one for a friend, and she loved it. Cute gift for cat lovers.

" —that looks a lot like the inside of their junk drawer. Now they can pay homage to their stash of hot sauces with this spicy look.if they're trying to get silly with it . Did you know these things are called Squirmles? Fun fact: That's what I'm calling my firstborn.

Promising review:"I absolutely love these clips! They are the perfect size, super cute, and great quality. I look forward to purchasing again from this shop in the future!!!

" —that add a little"don't mess with Texas" vibe to their water bottle by protecting the drinking straw from strangers bumping into it. Look how cute this bottle looks with a lil' hat on!

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"So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute.

" —for anyone who gets hungry whenever the sport of the same name gets mentioned. Grab some dill-flavored puffs after a long day at the court.

"My kids love anything pickle, so I knew we had to give these a try. They arrived fresh and were a great size bag for the price. They smelled and tasted just as expected — like a pickle. The kids would love to eat these again; I am sure we will be ordering more!!

" —"Enjoyable, tastes like if a medieval artist painted the description of a memory of a pickle. According to my son, 'it tastes like a pickle, but not. It's confusing.

' All in all, a fun pickle experiment. " —"I absolutely love these, all year long. The color looks white in the picture, but they're actually gray. Not that I care; in fact I think that's better anyway.

" —that tastes like sweet treats like cotton candy, watermelon, and cinnamon roll — a HUGE step up from the normal soap flavor. "These bubbles not only worked great and were easy to blow, they tasted great too! Both my friend’s children and dogs were going wild over them! The kids had so much fun chasing the bubbles around with their mouths open.

" —One thing to note: You can't put color-changing mugs in the microwave or dishwasher. If you wanna go with a more low-maintenance mug,"I bought it as a gift for my sister, and it's great. It takes a hot minute for the image to appear, but don't worry, it does.

" —made in collaboration with Prince and Vacation Sunscreen. The soy wax candle has"notes of freshly-uncanned tennis balls, Prince cotton sweatbands, Vacation sunscreen, and courtside cucumber sandwiches.

" Reviewers say it smells like playing tennis in Miami. "I used to play tennis and after seeing this candle all over TikTok, I had to try it. It’s a must-have for any tennis player! Brings back nostalgia on the court.

" —so you can create your own FeeJee Mermaid or Jackalope. Personally, I'll be debuting my wild creation: a beaver with a duck bill that lays eg— wait, that's just a platypus.

"My whole family and all our guests that come over love these. There's always a new cryptid being built and hanging out on the whiteboard. So much fun!

" —— a giggle-inducing ring game that involves strapping on a monkey tail, hitting a spinner, and completing challenges to win banana tokens. I hope they've been doing their squats!

"It is the funniest thing ever for kids and adults. It surely brings out the best kid in you. It was worth the purchase.

" —made of hand-poured coconut wax that you just know smells way better than the ones they wear on a daily basis. If they choose to burn this 3D candle, they'll be treated to one of the bajillion different fragrances offered, like matcha latte, peppermint crisp, or uhhhh,"monkey farts.

"that ironically helps them with one of the most tedious chores in the kitchen. Just throw in the peeled cloves, twist, and feel grateful they"I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds.

It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced . Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!

" —sure to help out your friend whenever they're in a pinch during a prank war. The pack comes with three different sizes, so get ready for everything in their home to suddenly start staring back at you.

"I used these for a prank on my roommate and stuck eyes everywhere. They come in different sizes, some small and some big. They are pretty durable, as we keep finding them on different random objects. They were even stuck onto a door, and stayed the entire time we lived in that apartment.

They are easy to use, as the back is sticky. They also put a lot in the single tin.

" —so they can get high with their cat. That's everyone's dream, right? The"Meowijuana" is made of catnip rolled in Raw rolling papers. Instead of smoking it, their cat can bat it around.

"This is definitely some great stuff for your furry felines. It's fun to watch them. Each of my cats has a different reaction. It's also very good for their digestion and keeps them happy/entertained/playful/high.

" —The book comes with over 60 stickers, including two pages of puffy ones. Some comments include:"What an interesting thing to believe,""yikes," and"that's impressively wrong.

"for playing little ditties on the go. I can't tell you how many times I've been on a date and wished I had my little music note instrument so I could serenade them. This version has classic tunes that they can play along with by pressing the button in rhythm to the song.

If you're unfamiliar with the Otamatone, it's a Japanese musical toy shaped like an eighth note that sings when you squeeze its mouth and touch its fretboard.

"My kid loves the Otamatone. He already has an original one so I decided to get this keychain for Christmas. This one has 11 songs built in and you can demo play all songs or you can play them by yourself .

" —BuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.