45 'Boomer' Life Hacks That Every Young Person Should Keep In Their Notes App

'I keep one in the closet and soccer it around the main level as needed.'

As a staff writer at BuzzFeed, I write about all things celeb, pop culture, and books. I've learned a lot from my grandparents and the other older people in my life.

So many young people miss out on the knowledge that previous generations have to share. A while back, redditor"Whenever you buy anything at all — small items or large appliances, flooring, EVERYTHING — learn how to properly clean and care for it. You will get many more years of use from that item, and it will look nice and be operational for long past its standard age.

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", use it on skin that is still damp rather than drying off. This locks the moisture into your face. But don't stop at your chin with the moisturizer. Lotion up your neck, too, from a very young age.

If you also need body lotion, do the same. And lotion up your neck with both the face and body lotion. When you get older, you won't have a crepey neck, but you have to start doing that now. If you wait until your throat shows signs of aging, it's too late.

I swear by it.

""Living with extended family by choice. You have a built-in child/pet/house sitter, medical issues are handled better, children are socialized better, older parents are less lonely, and you wouldn't have to ask for advice on Reddit. Wins all around.

""When my mom finds milk that's expired but ONLY been expired for a couple days, she immediately cooks or bakes something with it. "for the drawers in your night table. Store all of the meds you use when you feel bad together in one section. That way, when you wake up feeling horrible, you won't have to go looking for meds.

You can find them, use them, and stay in bed till you feel better.

""If you are in a relationship long enough, an argument/disagreement will happen. No matter the circumstances, you both can't go off the rails at the same time. It won't end well. It's okay to go to bed angry.

It's better than being tired and saying something you will regret.

", and so are veggies. I put a bunch of frozen veggies in the blender and mix with water. I think the diet and moderate exercise are why people think I look young. When I was younger and had crazy hours, I didn't have time to eat properly.

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It was also expensive eating out. I have been making these smoothies since my 20s. My smoothies consist of broccoli, spinach, kale, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, blueberries, sometimes pineapples, nagaimo, turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper,, celery, parsley, cucumbers. " "For the last few years, I have been making a lunch smoothie that has yogurt, cucumbers, and this powder that's supposed to have healthy grains. I eat whatever I want for dinner. It's not always healthy, but I figure if the early part of my day is good, I eat whatever I want for dinner.. I used to go through a blender a year.

The male-female connections should be metal. With almost daily use, this blender has been a welcome surprise.

". They roll on casters when you want to push them around, and when you step on them, they flatten down onto a rubber strip so they don't move. They are a pain to carry around, so don't do that, but if you have a kitchen/dining room with tiled or wood floors, you can slide them around with your feet and then step up on them very easily.

I keep one in the closet and soccer it around the main level as needed.

" "If you don't really love bathtubs that much, I strongly suggest just showers in your bathroom. Old folks can trip stepping into a tub. Nowadays, they even make showers with pans that you don't have to step over anything at all to get into.

""Rails around the bathtub/in the bathroom so that you can hold on to them when you're about to slip. My in-laws even installed some in the corridors, and I didn't know why. Now that I am their age, I do know, and I am thankful.

""Don't open emails, read or listen to the news, or discuss heavy subjects after 6:00 p.m. Ever since I started doing this in my 40s, the quality of my sleep has improved. ""Ramps. If you have a short ramp instead of a step or two up to the front or back door, then you have the ability to cover that elevation with a walker, a wheelchair, or a dolly. Really handy for moving or new appliance delivery.

""Always make time for and cultivate friends. Make sure to have one hobby or something that brings you into contact with new people, or at least a place where you can. It gets very lonely later in life if you don't, especially if you are unmarried with no kids.

""Although two-story or split-level houses are charming, avoid them if you plan to stay in your home for life. You may live to an age when you can't climb stairs or risk falls anymore.

""Learn to regulate self-criticism. There's a difference between dropping a pizza on a rug and running someone over 'cause you are drunk . Rate the error/mistake from 1 to 100. Apply fair criticism.

Vow not to repeat it, and move on.

""Be bold in sticking up for yourself and for others. The world will not spin off its axis if you piss someone off.

""If you are doing a new build house or a deep clean renovation — INSULATE. The cost of heating and cooling is major. Here in Canada, we insulate a lot.

""Having rails/banisters on both sides of the stairs. Usually, there's a banister or rail only on one side of a staircase. Adding a rail to the other side, usually a wall, is inexpensive and really helpful for anyone unsteady on their feet.

""I leave the debit card at home and use cash whenever possible. Handing over green money makes me much more cost-conscious. I know it sounds antiquated, but it's too easy to overspend when sliding or tapping a card. It seems like it's not real spending using the bank card, but of course it is.

""If it takes less than a minute, do it now. Hang a coat, make a bed, wash a dish, clean a counter. It really helps to live in a clutter-free environment. Your stress will be less, and you usually can find things quickly.

""Don't drive a car where the seat is too low to the floor, or where you have to climb into the seat. Most Subarus and Volvos are good for this.

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""When buying baby gear, 'travel systems' are a racket. Get the stroller you like and the infant car seat you like, then hunt on Amazon for a"The more you do, the more people expect from you. Don't let other people's expectations overwhelm you or stress you out.

""Don't speak badly about others behind their backs. It's just not good form. Think about the last time you heard someone else doing it — didn't you think, 'I wonder what they say about ME when I'm not around?

'". These are cheap on Amazon, and you can use rechargeable batteries — regular batteries last forever anyway. Stick them along hallways and where you might bump into things in the night. You'll be able to 'navigate in the dark,' even when you're half asleep.

They're even good in dark cupboards and closets to give you 20 seconds of automatic light when you need it.

""When you're not in the room, shut off the lights! You'd be amazed at how much lower your bill is.

" "Don't put off doing the things you dread doing. They still have to be done , and you just spend time thinking about having to do them. This was a habit I cultivated in high school and have maintained throughout my life. I always did my homework early, read textbooks steadily, and prepared for tests over time.

It made my life a lot less stressful. It's especially important not to sit on daunting tasks, because they just seem harder the longer you avoid them. Get on top of and keep on top of stuff you don't want to do. It'll make those tasks seem easier as time goes by, and you'll feel freer when you're in your downtime.

""It's okay to say no to social obligations that stress you out or overwhelm you. Odds are they won't notice you weren't there, and everyone moves on. I used to think I was ruining someone's birthday party by not attending, but it turns out 99% of people forget or don't notice you aren't there.

""Stone and tile countertops kill knife edges and break glass. I made my own maple/walnut countertops. A few scratches in, and you are good to go for a century. Scratches and dents are like human skin, marks of character.

""A new build does not need to point at the street. Point it at a good view, and position the windows for privacy.

""Buy the best quality you can afford when it's on sale. This applies to everything from clothes to cars to furniture. It will last longer and save you loads of money in the long run.

"is excellent if you have had abdominal surgery and can't bend or twist for a few weeks. Having a grabber if you drop something is helpful. But it's also helpful if you're short and need to reach something on a high shelf.

" "It's way smarter to get approved for the longest mortgage you can and pay it aggressively and take comfort that you can make lower payments if needed. My wife and I paid our 30-year mortgage in 16 years this way, knowing full well we could opt for lower payments if our finances changed.

""Always give credit where it's due, especially in the workplace. No one will ever think less of you, and you'll gain respect from everyone who receives your praise.

"And finally:"When you marry, your life belongs to someone else. Work for them, and they work for you, and the marriage prospers. When you have children, your marriage belongs to someone else. Work for them, and the family prospers.

Never marry unless you are willing to give up your life for another. For the marriage to work, it must be reciprocal. Patience is key. Never have children unless you're willing to give up the marriage to another.

The marriage serves the raising of the children. Success breeds success. Successful marriage breeds successful children. If you don't want to work really hard on interpersonal relationships, don't get married, and don't have children.

" What's your favorite"old person" life hack that more people should know? Share it in the comments or in the anonymous comments box below!