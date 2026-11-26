A 44-year-old inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa who experienced a medical emergency inside his housing unit Tuesday died at a hospital.

SAN DIEGO — A 44-year-old inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa who experienced a medical emergency inside his housing unit Tuesday died at a hospital.

The unidentified inmate experienced a medical emergency around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, prompting medical assistance rendered by deputies, medical staff, and emergency medical services personnel before being taken to a hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials said he was arrested by the San Diego Police Department on April 9, 2022, on various charges, including burglary, vehicle theft, negligent discharge of a firearm, and sexual battery.

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He was transferred to Patton State Hospital in November 2024 before being returned to the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 16, 2025. The Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board has been notified, along with the Sheriff's Homicide Unit, in accordance with protocol for all in- custody deaths. The medical examiner is expected to determine the cause and manner of the inmate's death.