43 Years Later, Star Wars Is Officially Over the Original Trilogy (This 1 Detail Confirms It)

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a major step in Star Wars ending its obsession with the Original Trilogy, and Starfighter will continue it.

‘ Original Trilogy has been the thing that defined the franchise. The original Expanded Universe spawned as a continuation of it, but even more so on the big screen, every movie has been in service to it in some shape or form.

George Lucas’ prequels were designed to extend our understanding ofand the events that played out in those movies. The sequels showed us what happened to the heroes years later. This makes perfect sense. It’s the one part of Star Wars that is unanimously beloved, it is the thing from which everything else derives, and quite simply, it’s arguably the greatest movie trilogy of all time.

The likes of, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader are cultural icons and touchstones. And in a first for Star Wars, none of them are to be found in the franchise’s latest movie,has featured major original trilogy characters in some way, typically in a crucial role.

That’s obviously true for Anakin, Emperor Palpatine, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda in the prequels, and then Luke, Han, and Leia in the sequels.that draw on the entire history of the franchise, but doesn’t feature any major characters, barring a debatable cameo from R2-D2 early on, as we see an astromech being lifted out of an X-wing . Sure, it has… the monsters from Dejarik and R5-D4, but that’s about it in terms of the Original Trilogy, which is a departure from every other Star Wars film.

The Mandalorian and GroguThe Rise of Skywalker , and focus on brand-new characters. There are rumors of it connecting to Rey’s New Jedi Order, but based on what’s official, it’s a standalone movie that isn’t connected to the past, and certainly won’t have characters from the Original Trilogy appearing. , and it’s likely he’ll play a role in Season 2 as well.

Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin inSeason 2. But in terms of its theatrical releases, Star Wars has finally moved past its obsession with, and reliance upon, the Original Trilogy, and that’s largely a good thing (and the same should happen with its more recent reliance onAgain, those movies and characters are great, but there should be so much more breadth to a galaxy far, far away, rather than everything being defined by the same few characters and events that occurred in the space of just a few years.

The franchise has become stuck playing in the same sandbox over and over again, and it’s beyond time it gets out of that and starts doing more new things. All 4 Confirmed Star Wars Releases After The Mandalorian & Grogushows how powerfully it can be done, while still being fresh and unique. But that was more focused on newer characters, or lesser explored ones.

And there’s still room for fan-service where it makes sense: Vader’s arrival inwas earned, and it was brilliant. Star Wars can be many different things, and the more eras it explores, and the more characters it can make us care about, the richer it’ll be. Particularly on the big screen, that’s what its future needs right now.





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