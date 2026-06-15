43 Years Ago, This Legendary Sitcom Ended After 114 Episodes & It's Still One of the Best Casts Ever

Taxi is an iconic sitcom, and still has one of the best ensemble casts of all time, including Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd.

There are many reasons a sitcom can succeed, but a great cast is chief among them. Having strong actors with undeniable chemistry can elevate the material, and TV history is full of examples where the cast was one of the best things about a sitcom.

Look no further than, and more – because the appeal is spending so much time being in these characters’ lives and workplaces and often just hanging out with them, rather than deep, ongoing narrative drama, it often hinges on getting this right. .

The workplace sitcom centered on a group of New York City cab drivers , and ran for four seasons on ABC from 1978-1892, before moving to NBC for a fifth and final season, with the show coming to an end on June 15th, 1983. Although a relatively simple premise, its incredible cast and team of writers turned it into one of the smartest and most character-driven sitcoms ever produced.

, Christopher Lloyd’s portrayal of Reverend Jim was a perfect example of his lovable eccentricity. Kaufman’s unconventional comedic style gavean unpredictability that few network comedies could match, and later paired perfect with Carol Kane as his love interest, Simka Gravas. Danza, discovered at a boxing gym, brought an authentic charm and sweetness, and Henner a ground realism and crucial female perspective. Hirsch, meanwhile, was the one holding it all in place as its anchor.

The chemistry between the cast members elevated every episode – the contrasting personas and styles of Hirsch’s Alex and DeVito’s Louie was a particular highlight, but it was all great. Each character represented a different version of the American dream: actors waiting for their big break, athletes chasing success, immigrants building new lives, and ordinary workers trying to find purpose in difficult circumstances, finding real humanity to underpin the comedy.

While many comedies of the era relied heavily on broad jokes and formulaic plots, Taxi frequently balanced humor with emotional depth and genuine thematic heft. Characters experienced both career setbacks and personal crises that felt authentic rather than manufactured for easy laughs, which has further helped the series age extremely well.

That’s not surprising when also looking at the talent behind the screen: it featured several writers and producers who’d worked onshow, while James L. Brooks, a co-creator, and Sam Simon, a frequent writer, would both go on to help Matt Groening developwon multiple Emmy Awards and earned critical acclaim throughout its run, but its legacy has arguably grown even stronger with time, and its stellar cast is one of the big reasons why.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legendary Toonami Anime Just Revealed It's Returning After 20 YearsA legendary Toonami anime original just confirmed it's coming back to the block after 20 long years

Read more »

Bitcoin Adopted by Wikileaks 15 Years Ago: How It HappenedFifteen years ago today, an unprecedented financial blockade wiped out 95% of WikiLeaks' revenue (until they adopted Bitcoin).

Read more »

15 Years Ago, Adam Sandler’s Movie Career Hit Rock BottomThe worst of the worst.

Read more »

Former Indiana Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship with Student 25 Years AgoJohn Lotz, 62, was arrested in Indiana on charges related to a sexual relationship he allegedly had with a 15-year-old student while teaching in Lawrence, Kansas, between 1999 and 2001. He is held on $100,000 bond.

Read more »