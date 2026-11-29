'Wishing you were born in another decade. It's easy to romanticize the '60s or '70s because of the music, fashion, and nostalgia, but people tend to forget about everything else that came with those eras...'

There are some things in life that sound so much better in movies and social media than they actually are in practice... And after peopletheir experiences with things that are way too romanticized, even more readers chimed in with their own examples.

So, here are 41 more things people say aren't nearly as romantic as they seem: 1.

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"Retirement. It isn't all golf and travel. Whatever health problems you had when you left your job can get worse, and the expenses just keep piling up. Any dream of finally having the time to be an active senior can come crashing down after major surgery, out-of-pocket medical expenses, and the need to buy a power-lift recliner.