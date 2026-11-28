BAE Systems' upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle is heading to five European nations under a landmark $6 billion agreement.

Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will receive the CV90 35 MkIV Nordic Edition. Five European nations are joining forces to acquire more than 400 infantry fighting vehicles in a deal worth approximately $6 billion.

BAE Systems will supply the CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition through separate procurement agreements under one shared framework. Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will participate in the program. The arrangement marks the first time five nations have joined a single procurement agreement for the CV90 family. The purchase expands efforts to standardize military equipment across allied forces.

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It also brings Lithuania into the group of countries operating the CV90 platform. Common vehicle configurations could make cooperation between Northern European militaries easier during joint operations. The joint purchase gives all five countries access to a common vehicle configuration. That approach could simplify cooperation between their mechanized units during multinational military operations.