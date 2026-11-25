A new 400 MW modular data center platform aims to cut construction time to six months using factory-built computing, cooling and power modules.

The system targets construction within six months of groundbreaking. A new 400 MW modular data center platform aims to cut construction timelines from the industry’s typical 18 to 24 months to just six months after groundbreaking, using factory-built infrastructure that arrives at deployment sites as integrated and tested units.

Called Blackbird, the system is designed for customers seeking rapidly deployed computing infrastructure at their own locations. Its standardized architecture can scale from a single zone of more than 10 MW to a 400 MW facility, with the goal of reducing construction time by two-thirds or more. The platform is being introduced alongside two supporting products, Compute Module and Electrical Skid, designed to integrate server infrastructure, cooling, and power distribution.

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The approach shifts much of the construction and integration work from data center sites to a manufacturing facility. Instead of assembling major infrastructure components on location, the modules are manufactured, equipped, and tested before being transported to customer campuses. The Blackbird platform is designed around standardized modular infrastructure that can be deployed in different configurations depending on computing requirements. Its Compute Module uses a self-supporting overhead structure to carry power, cooling systems, and cabling to servers.

It also incorporates hot aisle containment , which separates hot exhaust air from cooled server intake air to support thermal management. The module is designed for standard server racks and can accommodate different chips. It can also be installed in existing data center facilities, potentially allowing operators to upgrade infrastructure without rebuilding entire sites. The third product, Electrical Skid, combines medium-voltage switching, a transformer, and low-voltage distribution equipment on a single platform.

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It accepts a 35-kilovolt-class power supply and distributesTogether, the three products are intended to simplify the deployment of large computing facilities by bringing electrical and computing infrastructure together in factory-integrated units. Manufacturing will take place at a new facility in Glendale, Arizona, at Luke Field. Its two buildings cover more than 1.1 million square feet and will supply all three products. The company said it converted the previously empty site into an operational manufacturing plant in six months.

The facility combines automatedIt is expected to support 1,250 permanent manufacturing and skilled-trades jobs. As production increases, the plant will handle steel fabrication, module outfitting, and testing before completed units are shipped to customer sites. The company expects faster construction to reduce disruption in host communities while bringing tax revenue and permanent employment opportunities 12 to 18 months earlier than conventional construction timelines.

All three products are designed, engineered, integrated, and sold in the US, with the company planning to deliver finished and tested systems through a single supplier.developers a way to accelerate infrastructure deployment as demand for computing capacity continues to grow. However, the six-month construction timeline remains a company target, and its performance will need to be demonstrated through actual deployments.

With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.