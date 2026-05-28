40-Plus Can't-Miss Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Cars

Wondering what to buy for your auto-obsessed dad? Here's a selection of great gear, products, and experiences any car-loving dad will appreciate.

Your favorite automotive enthusiast can be a bit tricky to shop for. Thankfully, we've got plenty of car-lovin' dads here at, so we've employed our car expertise to cultivate this gift guide that will rev up the joy for every auto-obsessed dad in your life.

From cutting-edge gadgets to timeless classics, we've found something for every dad, no matter the occasion. Many of these products and retailers are having Father's Day specials and deals, so be sure to look for savings codes and discounts.team curates epic drives and unforgettable trips designed specifically for car lovers who want nothing more than to drive their cars on the most epic roads and tracks in the world—and then talk about it!

Join like-minded auto enthusiasts and the editors, photographers, and writers ofRING TO SPA, OCTOBER 6-13, 2026 | GERMANY, BELGIUM & THE NETHERLANDS An eight-day journey through Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands with track time at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Explore the Northeast and experience fall foliage at its finest with track driving, curated drives, and luxury hotels.radar detector is a smart copilot with serious road-trip energy.

It offers long-range radar and laser detection, smarter false-alert filtering, and Bluetooth connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The compact design keeps dashboards uncluttered, while real-time driver alerts and firmware updates add modern convenience. A practical Father's Day gift for commuters, car enthusiasts, and highway kings who appreciate a little extra awareness behind the wheel.. This one unfolds to reveal an F1-style race car, but there are others that feature Jeeps, Model T's, and more.

Thoughtful, playful, and far more memorable than a standard Hallmark aisle grab. Lego's latest edition of the iconic DeLorean time machine is a challenge that'll easily take up a weekend of unwavering focus. Featuring mini-figures of Doc and Marty, along with a light-up flux capacitor, the vehicle can be assembled in any of the three variations from the trilogy. Theis perfect for any fanboy-ing dad who enjoys a bit of nostalgia.

We put this together ourselves; check out the buildfeatures a stainless-steel case and a black dial with recessed hour markers. Along with rhodium-plated "broad arrow" hands, the brushed bezel includes a blackened tachymeter scale, while on the case back there is a "Speedmaster '57" engraving, as well as a flat sapphire crystal. Note: Buyer beware if buying from Amazon.. The auto-themed design adds instant personality, while the USB-powered setup lets him mount it almost anywhere.

With a generous 5.9-foot cable and one-year warranty, it's a fun, functional Father's Day gift built for dads who practically live beside their toolbox. Let's face it: Many of our folks are leery of new tech and gadgets, but the security and peace of mind that dash cams can provide—and the super-easy installation and UX of this one in particular—make it a great gift for dads, especially elderly ones.

We named the N4 Pro the, calling it "a strong competitor at a great price.

" You might be the one who has to install it—but the results are worth the effort, and so are our dads.multi-tool the most popular Dad gift of all time? It's right up there. The reason is simple: This thing does everything and has a 25-year warranty. From household fixes and DIY pursuits to gardening and exploring the outdoors, the Wave+ helps Dad do it all.

It weighs just 8.5 ounces, so this pocket-sized tool is perfect for Dad's everyday carry. If your dad doesn't have a Leatherman yet, or is struggling with a cheap knockoff, now's the time to fix that.lets him access mapping and streaming apps, make hands-free Bluetooth phone calls, and so much more.

It can be mounted on either the windshield or dash for easy access and works with Android Auto too.might seem like a dubious distinction, but in testing, it far outperformed the competition, earning points for its reliability and easy-to-read screen. This is one of the best automotive gifts a dad could ever hope for. Instead of another gadget or tool he'll never use, give Dad theall offer driving experiences as gifts, and they're extraordinary.

Some are pricey and luxurious, others are tamer but more affordable. There are experiences all over the U.S. and beyond: road tours in the world's most exotic cars on the most iconic roads on Earth. Track days in supercars. NASCAR ride-alongs around Daytona International Speedway.

Extreme 4x4s in Moab. And so many more. The best part? Most come in the form of gift certificates or credits, so Dad can pick and choose his own adventure and his own schedule.self-heating travel mug is a seriously clever upgrade.

This 16-ounce smart mug keeps drinks at the perfect temperature with three heat settings and a spill-resistant lid built for life on the move. The sleek design fits neatly into cupholders and backpacks, while the charging coaster and long-lasting battery add everyday convenience. A thoughtful Father's Day gift for commuters, road warriors, and caffeine loyalists alike. Now this is a handy gift idea—and it's far more affordable than you might think.

It's perfect for road trips, car camping, or even just daily commuting. Thegame, Dad's gonna need more than just a joystick. Quite possibly the most popular and user-friendly sim racing setup you can buy, the. The gray-and-black layered G10 is milled to provide excellent grip and style, while anodized aluminum barrel spacers bring an additional pop of color.

The high-strength CPM-M4 blade is designed for hard use. Watch Dad's eyes light up when he flicks this baby open.is a portable 1.8-cubic-foot toolbox refrigerator that's designed to subtly blend into any garage or workshop. It has a red powder-coated stainless-steel housing, two heavy-duty drawers on top, a locking door, durable rolling casters, interior lighting, and an auto-defrost feature. A perfect addition to any work-area setting and great frontage to keep Dad's favorite beverages safely inconspicuous.

For dads who can identify a socket wrench by sound alone, this rugged stainless-steel coffee mug keeps coffee hot during early garage sessions and cold drinks ready after long weekends under the hood. Featuring witty automotive graphics and a durable travel-friendly build, it's an easy Father's Day win for mechanics, gearheads, and DIY dads who speak fluent horsepower. The Apple Watch is amazing, but have you ever tried to dress one up? Kinda hard with a silicon watchband.

With a brushed finish and a folding clasp, this stainless-steel metal bracelet frombrings elegance and class to Dad's smartwatch. It's available in widths from 38 to 44 mm and also comes in black.provides a comfortable perch while Dad works. He'll be able to rotate 360 degrees, customize the seat height from 24 to 28 inches, and stash his tools below on the wire-grid shelf.

With a sturdy steel-frame construction, this shop stool can easily support up to 300 pounds, and the industrial powder-coated steel will not chip or fade.is garage magic in gadget form. The extendable telescoping design reaches into impossible spaces, while built-in LED lights help rescue dropped bolts, sockets, and tiny parts from the shadow realm beneath the car.

Compact, practical, and oddly satisfying to use, it's a clever Father's Day gift for mechanics, DIY tinkerers, and toolbox-loving dads who appreciate a little problem-solving wizardry. Award-winning automotive journalist Gary Witzenburg has been writing about cars, car design, and the automotive world for 38 years. A graduate of Duke University, he has authored 10 books on automobiles. His work has appeared in numerous national magazines, including.

Gary's latest is a large-format, finely crafted book that anyone who grew up loving the cars of the '50s through the '90s will appreciate.





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