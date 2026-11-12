40 Photos That Show Famous Pop Culture Moments From A Slightly Different Angle

Some of these images made me pause longer than I expected.

This is a photo of RuPaul holding Francis Bean Cobain, while standing next to Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain, backstage at the 1993 VMAs:And here's a screenshot of Francis Bean holding a copy of that photo 26 years later, when she was a guest judge onHere's the original lineup of the Beatles: Paul McCartney, Pete Best , George Harrison, and John Lennon:of JFK Jr. It was taken on July 15, 1999, at a Yankees vs. Braves game at Yankee Stadium.

He would die the next day: Here's a photo of Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy at an exhibition at the Galliera Museum in 1991, held to mark 40 years of the Givenchy fashion house. Givenchy, for whom Audrey was both muse and very close friend, helped define her signature look.

Also read 'The Age Of Innocence' TV Show Sets Netflix Release Date; First Photos

Their partnership began in 1953, when she visited his Paris atelier while searching for dresses forThis is a photo of Steve Jobs unveiling the Apple II at the first West Coast Computer Faire, in 1977:to the classic satin and heart credits when the show was syndicated , as the animated credits wouldn't work because they incorporated whichever brand was sponsoring that week's episode:from the National Archives. It was taken in December 1970, when Elvis met Nixon in the Oval Office and asked for a Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs badge, saying he wanted to fight drug abuse and support the government's efforts against it:were taken in 1981, we she joined the cast of the show.

However, she never appeared in an episode because she quit the show after a week, because the TV show she had been on,Taken in 1926, this is the first photo of the very first broadcast of a human face transmitted on television. The photo was taken when, which aired in 1928. For context, that was the same year Mickey Mouse was introduced to the world.

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The production was an experiment between GE and a station in Schenectady, New York:,"'It was my mother who used to come and play in the nursery with me and tell him about the things I thought and did. It was she who provided most of the material for my father's books.

''has had a lot of politicians and world leaders appear on the program over its 77-plus years on air. But you might not know thatwas among them. In 1959, Castro appeared on the program while on a visit to the US a few months after taking power during the Cuban Revolution.

Below is a screenshot of him on the show, where he claimed he wasn't a communist:Here are two photos of Britney Spears rehearsing her iconic"I'm a Slave 4 U" performance she did at the 2001 VMAs:Pablo Picasso is so closely associated with early 20th-century art movements that it's easy to forget he actually created art well into the late 20th century. Here is a photo of him in his art studio in 1971:Jennifer Lopez wasn’t the first person to wear the iconic green Versace dress to a major event.

That distinction belongs to Donatella Versace, who wore it to the Met Gala in December 1999:Here's a photo of Lady Gaga performing at Lollapalooza in 2007, the year before she broke through as a major star:While Julie Andrews never played Mary Poppins again on the big screen, she did revive the character and play her a few more times in some of her