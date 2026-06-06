4 Years Later, Boba Fett's Star Wars Future Just Got an Unexpected Lifeline

Boba Fett's Star Wars future is uncertain, but one actor has an unexpectedly encouraging update on that matter.

The launch of Disney+ provided Lucasfilm with a new platform to tell more Star Wars stories and expand the scope of the galaxy far, far away.

The studio wasted no time taking full advantage of that opportunity,, which chronicled the former bounty hunter’s attempt to rise up the galactic underworld. For decades, Boba has been one of the most popular Star Wars characters, so it made sense for him to be the subject of a project, butwas divisive and there hasn’t been any headway made on a second season. But now, Boba’s on-screen future got a more encouraging update.

), Star Wars actor Jonny Coyne, who plays Imperial warlord Janu Coin, discussed how his involvement with the franchise evolved over time.

“They said they were going to put me into [episode as well, and then it all went away,” he said. “It all went away, and then the movie happened. ”Season 2 .

However, once Lucasfilm decided to pivot to a feature film instead, everything changed, and Coin became one of the main villains in this summer’sworks as a self-contained narrative, but the creative team seemingly left the door open for a continuation down the line . With Boba now established as the Daimyo of Tatooine, a second season could explore the new challenges he faces in his role, doing his best to keep the citizens of Mos Espa safe .

The odds of that happening now are low, however, as Disney has changed its output strategy in the aftermath of the peak streaming era ending. Season 2 is the only live-action TV show on the schedule, and there are plenty of feature films in various stages of development.

Theoretically, Lucasfilm could look to make a Boba Fett movie, but Disney hasn’t had much success with the streaming-to-theatrical release model over the years (It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Boba Fett. There are still stories to be told in the New Republic era, but Lucasfilm is largely going to be focusing on the confrontation against Grand Admiral Thrawn in.

It might be difficult to find an organic place to include Boba Fett there, as he isn’t associated with the New Republic and has his own concerns to worry about on Tatooine. At least as far as on-screen projects go,might have been the end of the line, but there are other mediums where his story can continue.





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