A 4-year-old girl named Camila Amaya plays with a bag of candy as her family spent the last three days in their car outside a shelter due to a leak at GKN Aerospace. The leak caused large-scale evacuations in Stanton and parts of Garden Grove, Cypress, and Anaheim.

Camila Amaya , 4, plays with a bag of candy as she sits in her family's tent outside Freedom Hall shelter at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley on Sunday , May 24 , 2026.

Her family spent the last three days in their car outside the shelter, the tents are new. A pressurized tank filled with methyl methacrylate started leaking at GKN Aerospace started leaking on Thursday in Garden Grove causing large scale evacuations in Stanton and parts of Garden Grove, Cypress and Anaheim.

Filippo Marchino, the founder and lead trial attorney of The X-Law Group, filed a federal lawsuit against aerospace company GKN Aerospace on Saturday, May 23, alleging ‘negligent storage, containment, handling, monitoring, and release of methyl methacrylate and related hazardous chemical vapors. ’ Marchino said companies that handle such substances should have ‘catastrophic redundancy’ in their equipment. Garden Grove Blvd. is closed east of the 22 Freeway on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

A pressurized tank filled with methyl methacrylate started leaking at GKN Aerospace on Thursday in Garden Grove. The United Kingdom-based company issued a statement to the media about the crisis, saying ‘We are acutely aware of the uncertainty this incident is causing and sincerely apologise for the ongoing disruption to the local community.





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Camila Amaya GKN Aerospace Methyl Methacrylate Evacuations Garden Grove Cypress Anaheim United Kingdom-Based Company Filippo Marchino The X-Law Group Presidio Law Firm Negligent Storage Containment Handling Monitoring Release Hazardous Chemical Vapors Catastrophic Redundancy Equipment Leak Pressure Tank Garden Grove Blvd. 22 Freeway Sunday May 24 2026

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