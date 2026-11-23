The Jacksonville Jaguars had some clear winners and losers from Sunday's 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks skyward after filing to convert a fourth down play against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got punched in the mouth on Sunday night. Now, they will have to prove they can throw a punch right back. Jacksonville lost to the New York Giants in a physical, intense, and controversial 23-18 battle that has been marred by some of the calls made throughout the game.

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But even without those calls, the"And with us as an offense as a whole, I thought we didn't come out with the aggressiveness and attacking that we normally have. I felt like they punched us in the mouth a little bit," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game.

"It was nice to see the fight at the end of the game and that we were still able to have a shot, thanks to our defense. We let our defense down today.

"and still clearly set to receive a big contract sooner rather than later. Washington was targeted 17 times on Sunday, and it was Washington who the Jaguars kept turning to in the red-zone, on third-down, and whenever they wanted to heave the ball downfield. Washington has had better games in terms of pure efficiency, such as last week against the Titans, but this game just further proved that he is the undisputed top weapon in the passing game.

The Jaguars had to throw the ball to get back into this game, and Washington was the first, second, and third guy they went to before they looked to anyone else. For someone in line for a big deal, that means something. Jaguars fans have been begging for an impact from their pair of talented edge defenders from a box score perspective, and they got it on Sunday.

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Travon Walker played well by drawing a few holds and landing some key pressures, but it was Josh Hines-Allen who had the most productive night out of all of the Jaguars' defenders, which says something considering the Jaguars' defense had a pretty good game all things considered. Hines-Allen recorded a first-half sack, had a pass-deflection, and recorded a punch-out fumble on Cam Skattebo that is a big reason the Jaguars hung in this game.

Even though the Jaguars didn't score after the turnover, it felt like the Giants were about to put the game away in the third-quarter in Jaguars territory, and Hines-Allen prevented it from happening. Yes, you may still be wondering how Antonio Johnson didn't score on his recovered fumble from Josh Hines-Allen, but that should not get in the way of ignoring what Johnson did the rest of the game.

He had two pass breakups, a tackle for loss, and consistently looked like one of the defense's most impactful players. Add in a near-interception, and it could ahve been an even bigger night for Johnson. He did get beat for a red-zone touchdown by Malik Nabers, but ... let's be real. That was good scheming by the Giants to get Nabers in thes lot against Johnson instead of on the outside against Travis Hunter.

Outside of that one play, though, the Jaguars got some really strong play out of their young, talented safety. It was not an overly efficient night for any of the Jaguars' receivers, but this still felt like a solid performance from Jakobi Meyers. The veteran receiver only caught four of his 10 targets, but he turned them into 85 yards and several critical catches down the stretch.

It feels like Meyers is making an important catch over the middle of the field at least once a week, and this week was no different for the Jaguars' reliable veteran. Meyers was one of only two Jaguars players to get 10 targets or more, behind just Parker Washington. Josh Cameron and Brian Thomas Jr. combined for the same number of targets that Meyers got alone.

There was never much of a debate of whether he was the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver, but it is clear this is the case. The Jaguars did not outright lose this game because of the officials -- not by a long-shot. But the officials in this game were arguably the worst ceew the Jaguars have had all season, which says something considering some of the crews they have had on their games this season.

Parker Washington's non-touchdown catch felt like an awful call in the moment, and the officials' explanation hasn't made things any better. But it also went beyond that. Montaric Brown's early DPI ... looked weak. Jameis Winston looked short of the end-zone.

And the Jaguars also had to waste a challenge on something the officials got clearly and plainly wrong on the replay assisted call on Chris Rodriguez's early third-down run. The NFL's officiating has perhaps never been as bad week-to-week as it has this year, and the Jaguars paid for it on Sunday. That was pretty easily the worst game Trevor Lawrence has played all season. He got picked twice on two plays that, frankly, made no sense.

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He also put the ball in harms way several other times and forced the Jaguars' skill players to turn into defenders to ensure the ball was not intercepted. Context is required, and it is clear the Jaguars' protection issues led to Lawrence playing frantic at times, but this was his first bad game all season, and that is the only real truth to it.

"It was a rough day for us. Offensively, we just didn't play well at all. I felt like we just didn't come out sharp from the very beginning. I played really, really poorly today, and you're not going to win many games if I don't play better than that," Lawrence said.

"So, I take a lot of it on myself. I did not make enough plays or enough of the routine plays, easy ones. I'm really frustrated with my performance.

" Lawrence did have some good moments. He looked like a magician escaping pressure on probably a dozen different occasions, and he made some elite-level throws in the second-half. But the Jaguars will need Lawrence to be better moving forward than he was on Sunday. The Bhayshul Tuten we watched over the first two months of the season looked like one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Tuten was seemingly singlehandedly driving the Jaguars' rushing attack with yards after contact production that Liam Coen was coveting from his running game this season. But after getting injured in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts and playing three games since with a foot/ankle injury,Tuten rushed 10 times for 33 yards, his third game in a row with a yards per carry average under 3.5 yards.

He only had two such games in the first two months of the season, and it is clear the injury has just taken away the traits that make him such a special player. Add in the fact that he had to leave the game twice, and this felt like a lost Sunday for the Jaguars' star running back.at center in the place of injured starter Robert Hainsey, and it was ... not a great outing for the former seventh-round pick.

Monheim has stepped up for the Jaguars plenty of times since he was drafted, making two starts in Hainsey's place last season and stepping in at other times, such as last week against the Tennessee Titans. But Sunday ... was different. None of the Jaguars' offensive linemen played well sans perhaps Emmanuel Pregnon, but Monheim might have had the toughest performance of them all.

He was beat several times in pass-protection, got little push in the running game, and ultimately did not have the kind of performance I think anyone was expecting. John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM. Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.