4 Winners, 1 Loser in Seahawks' Week 9 Win vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are victorious in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating after a dominant 17-3 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 inside Lumen Field. The Seahawks surrendered a field goal to Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland on the opening drive, but were able to keep them off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, both from tight end AJ Barner. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark tackles Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Unsurprisingly, Barner is the big winner of the game, scoring both touchdowns for the Seahawks in their win.

Also read 5 Burning Questions Ahead of Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9

He ran the ball in from a yard out to give the Seahawks a lead, and he also caught a pass from seven yards out later in the quarter. It's Barner's second and third touchdowns of the season, and he is slowly working his way up the ranks on the offense. Rookie running back Jadarian Price played in his second game back from injured reserve.

While he did not lead the team in rushing, he was able to make a big impact on the receiving end. Price was the team's leading receiver with four catches for 54 yards in the win. Being able to contribute both on the ground and through the air is a massive part of the offense.

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It's a promising sign that the Seahawks are getting something from their rookie after not getting a whole lot in the first half of the season. Drew Lock is 2-0 as the team's starting quarterback. While his statistics didn't pop off the page, he was able to stay upright and keep the football in Seattle's possession, which has been their biggest struggle throughout the season.

Lock is possibly going to be needed to start next week when the team faces off against their former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, and the Las Vegas Raiders. It's hard to pinpoint one specific winner on the defensive side of the ball, but the entire dark side defense has held the team to just a field goal for the second time this season.

Julian Love led the way with eight tackles, while Byron Murphy, Demarcus Lawrence, and Dante Fowler Jr. each recorded a sack. The team put a lot of pressure on the Cardinals all afternoon long and made quite the impression after giving up 34 points on Monday Night Football last week against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks were incredibly dominant today, and it's hard to pick a loser from anyone on that sideline.

Therefore, we're giving today's loser status to the referees for making some pretty questionable calls throughout the game. Some of these calls could have compromised the Seahawks' defensive efforts, but ultimately the unit was too strong to have anybody stopping them, including the referees.

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These are just a couple of the many odd calls throughout the game, but the Seahawks can now focus on facing off against the Raiders in Week 10, in hopes of going into the bye with some momentum. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.