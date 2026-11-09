4 varieties of Brad's Crunchy Kale, Veggie Chips recalled over possible toxic metal contamination

Four varieties of plant-based crunchy kale and veggie chips kale products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain elevated levels of a toxic metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Four flavors of Brad's Plant Based products are being voluntarily recalled because they may have elevated levels of a toxic metal in the product. Approximately 25,000 bags of Brad’s Plant Based kale and veggie chip products across four varieties are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain elevated levels of thallium.

Though thallium is a naturally occurring metal that, in high levels, can cause serious issues such as gastroenteritis, nerve damage, and hair loss. Anyone in possession of the affected product lots should immediately stop eating and discard them, rather than returning them to stores, as refunds are not being offered.

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Four varieties of plant-based crunchy kale and veggie chips kale products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain elevated levels of a toxic metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says. The FDA says the product may contain thallium, a naturally occurring metal found in the soil and in sulfur-based minerals. It can seep into plants and vegetables, particularly those in the cabbage and radish family.

Acute or chronic exposure to thallium at relatively high levels can cause serious health issues like gastroenteritis, damage to peripheral nerves and hair loss, the agency’s advisory states.

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The recall includes approximately 25,000 bags of Brad’s Plant Based products, distributed nationwide and with the following lot numbers and best-by dates: Brad's Crunchy Kale, Original, 2 oz bag, UPC 813104021679, Lots 33525-1, 33525-2 and 33525-3 , Lot 34525-1 and Lot 35125-2 Brad's Crunchy Kale, Cheeze It Up, 2 oz bag, UPC 813104021877, Lot 35025-3 Brad's Crunchy Kale, Radical Ranch, 2 oz bag, UPC 813104020726, Lot 29425-1 Brad's Veggie Chips Kale, 3 oz bag, UPC 854615002054, Lot 33225-3 , Lot 33325-2 , Lot 33425-1 and Lot 33525-1 The California Department of Public Health warned customers not to eat certain Brad’s Plant Based products in May after investigating a case of a customer with elevated thallium levels.

The department collected samples at retail stores in the Sacramento area and lab tests confirmed elevated levels of thallium in multiple varieties of the products.

"The manufacturing process did not introduce the contaminant; however, the dehydration process removes approximately 85 to 90 percent of the product's water, which concentrates elements already present in the fresh kale," the FDA advisory states. If you find any of the products with the codes listed above, stop consuming them at discard the product, the FDA says.

Refunds are not being offered, and the agency says customers should not return the product to the place of purchase. alexandra@thesnackright.comThe information in this story came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This story was reported from Orlando.