The New Orleans Pelicans got 48 points from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, bench production from Jordan Poole and Derik Queen, and some timely fourth-quar

Nov 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunks the ball against LA Clippers center Brook Lopez in the second half at Intuit Dome.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New Orleans Pelicans got 48 points from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, bench production from Jordan Poole and Derik Queen, and some timely fourth-quarter production from Jeremiah Fears. It was barely enough to beat a team that had lost its previous five games by an average of 15.4 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Orleans escaped with a 105-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, securing its first win on its three-game road trip. The Pelicans overcame two double-digit deficits and improved to 3-10 when leading after three quarters this season. They also had strong individual performances that shouldn't be overlooked, regardless of the quality of the opponent. Friday offered a rare opportunity this season to see Williamson and Murphy perform at a high level simultaneously.