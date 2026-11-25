Pittsburgh has benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will start Mason Rudolph in Friday's home matchup against the Denver Broncos. Rudolph, a former Oklahoma State star, is in his second stint with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday night that they have benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the team will turn to Mason Rudolph under center for its Friday afternoon home matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mason Rudolph Takes Over Steelers Quarterback Role

Rodgers is reportedly not at the team facility. Rudolph takes over a Steelers offense as the franchise makes a quarterback change late in the season. Rudolph has made 19 NFL starts across his career. He originally entered the league as a third-round pick and has spent most of his professional career with Pittsburgh, aside from one season with the Tennessee Titans.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph to Start Against Broncos

Now he gets another opportunity to lead the Steelers, this time as the replacement for Rodgers. Before joining the NFL in 2018, Rudolph was a star for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He spent four seasons with the program from 2014 to 2017, serving as the team's starting quarterback over the last three years. Oklahoma State went 10-3 in each of those three seasons.

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During that three-year starting stretch, Rudolph averaged 4,255 passing yards, 28.7 passing touchdowns, 7.3 interceptions and a 160.0 passer rating per year, while completing 63.6% of his passes. In his 2017 senior season, Rudolph threw for a nation-high 4,904 yards and finished seventh in the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting. He is first in Oklahoma State history with 13,618 passing yards and 92 passing touchdowns. Pittsburgh selected Rudolph with the No. 76 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rudolph Steelers Career Stats And History

He served as the team's primary backup quarterback from 2018 to 2023, making a combined 13 starts, including eight in 2019. Over those 13 starts and 21 appearances altogether, Rudolph totaled 3,085 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating, while completing 63.5% of his passes. Pittsburgh went 8-4-1 across those 13 starts. Following a 2024 free-agent departure, Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh in 2025, with him since serving as the team's backup to Rodgers.

Rudolph made one start last season for the Steelers before Rodgers took over the starting job. Now, with Rodgers benched, Rudolph steps back into the starting role for Pittsburgh. As for the aforementioned 2019 campaign, which saw Rudolph make eight starts, there was one game on Nov. 14 that was among the wildest in the bitter history between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns, which is saying something.

After being taken down for a sack by Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett in the fourth quarter of a prime-time game, Rudolph attempted to remove Garrett's helmet from his head. After the two players got to their feet and began to separate, Garrett instead got hold of Rudolph's helmet and hit him over the head with it. Chaos ensued with multiple fights breaking out.

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2019 Brawl With Myles Garrett Penalties

Garrett was suspended for the final six games of the 2019 NFL season; Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games; Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game; Rudolph was fined $50,000, with 29 other players being fined $3,507 for entering the fighting area. The one season Rudolph did not spend with the Steelers was when he played the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans.

In that season, which saw Will Levis open as the Titans' starting quarterback, Rudolph made five starts and nine appearances altogether. He finished the season with 1,530 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and an 80.1 passer rating, while completing 64.0% of his passes. Now Rudolph returns to the field as Pittsburgh's starter for Friday's game against Denver.

The Steelers made the decision to bench Rodgers on Tuesday night, and Rudolph will be under center for the team's home matchup. It marks another chapter in Rudolph's long tenure with the franchise, which has included backup duty, spot starts and one of the most memorable brawls in recent NFL history.