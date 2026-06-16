4 Takeaways From Uruguay's Nervy Draw vs. Saudi Arabia At World Cup

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay was a fun match with incredible intensity. Here are my four takeaways from the 1-1 draw.

In the penultimate match of Monday’s action, Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played to a 1-1 draw after a 79th minute equalizer from Maxi Araujo canceled Abdulelah Al-Amri’s opener in the first half.

It was a match that offered a tremendous amount of guile and effort that concluded with a result that now has everyone with a point a piece in Group H and all to play for in the remaining two matches after Cape Verde also valiantly drew against Spain. After a poor first half, Uruguay came out like a young Mike Tyson in the second half, but the opposition just about held on thanks to a heroic performance from Mohammed Al Owais and his resilient defensive line, blocking almost everything that came at them.

Uruguay’s high line against Saudi Arabia’s pass-first strategy proved to be a contrast of philosophies, so it made for entertaining viewing. But most importantly, at least in the first half, Georgios Donis’ team took advantage of Uruguay’s gung-ho approach, where Bielsa always wants at least four players pushing forward towards the box. But in the second half, in typicaland its willingness to push no matter what. It’s like watching a classic NFL team’s blitz package over and over again.

It won’t surprise you to see that it’s actually very similar to Mauricio Pochettino’s United States plans as he is a disciple of Bielsa, and his Americans punished Paraguay last Friday. The difference here, however, is that Saudi Arabia are a technically savvy team, able to break through the lines. And the plan to counter worked better than Paraguay’s choice to just sit. But Bielsa, who is going through a rocky period with Uruguay after some squad selections and poor results in friendlies, threw caution into the wind and pushed his team to earn a point and deliver. It was the type of performance that personifiedThere have been many thoughts about the hydration break during the competition and personally, I am not a fan.

However, in this match? It was exactly what both managers needed in order to inject life into the match because as soon as they returned to action, the energy was boosted. In the first half, the difference when it came to management was that Saudi Arabia had a clearer plan and anticipated a charging bull coming at them and, due to the press, it countered smartly.

Bielsa is not the kind of manager that often gets out coached but in this case, at least in that moment, that’s exactly what happened. Donis saw the press and evaded it. In the second half, however, Bielsa’s team used the break to do exactly that. Recharge.

Simply because the velocity of its attack was relentless, and the team needed a minute to recalibrate mentally and physically. Uruguay pushed and pushed and probably should have won, and it was all thanks to Bielsa’s tinkering in the second half. So what’s the lesson? These breaks are not going anywhere, so if you’re a manager, you might as well copy the NBA model, and use it to alter your tactics.

Four years ago, the Green Falcons, under Herve Renard, shocked the world with a 2-1 victory over Argentina in their opening match of the World Cup. Tonight, it held its own against Uruguay and earned a valuable point. It’s also extra impressive because Donis only arrived to lead the team a few months ago, after Renard was let go. So there was a lot to do in order to prepare.

And tonight, they made themselves proud. Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais was absolutely magnificent, anticipating any danger and committing himself to the direct approach of his opponents. The stoppage-time save from Federico Valverde’s attempt was the best save of the tournament thus far. He did another one closer to stoppage time, continuing to deny the Uruguayan avalanche of chances.

It was honestly a ridiculously good performance as perhaps Al Owais used inspiration from Cape Verde stopper Vozinha from earlier in the day. Mohamed Kanno from Al-Hilal was also brilliant in the midfield, able to go up against the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte. But really, this is about the development of the Saudi Pro League and the amount of economic and structural injection it continues to possess. It’s paying off.

The second half was the football definition of Heath Ledger’s Joker walking out of the hospital in The Dark Knight. Bielsa made changes and doubled down on pressing Saudi Arabia’s box at every single opportunity and Al Owais just had to evade it like — well, Batman I guess. The tsunami of Uruguayan pressure kept coming, but Saudi Arabia held on. It felt like a video game at times and I didn’t want it to end.

Notably absent from the action, however, was Darwin Núñez. At the break, Bielsa took off the former Liverpool striker for Agustin Cannobio after failing to make any kind of impact, with zero shots on target and only eight touches. It’s a shame what’s happened to the man who was once so feared as a striker in Europe, notably during his days with Benfica.

At only 26, having left Al-Hilal after mutually agreeing to end the contract, Núñez is now a free agent, but in terms of suitors, nothing concrete as of right now. And sadly, the start he has had to this World Cup won’t help his chances of attracting more attention for a possible return to Europe.

As mentioned earlier, there is all to play for in this group as Uruguay will stay in Miami and face Cape Verde on Saturday whilst Saudi Arabia plays a tasty encounter against Spain in Atlanta, who will be in desperate mood as it searches for its first win of the tournament. They all do, really.

So this group just became a must-watch drama.2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 12026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 12026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists? FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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