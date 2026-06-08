4 Takeaways From Josef Newgarden's Huge Victory At Gateway

Despite his injury, Josef Newgarden continued his short-oval mastery at Gateway, taking the checkered flag for the second time this season.

from a crash two weeks ago in the Indianapolis 500, led the final 40 laps for his sixth career victory at the 1.25-mile asphalt oval commonly known as Gateway.

It was the Team Penske driver’s fifth win in the last seven races at the track but it was far from a normal race, as this 260-lapper was suspended twice for rain.

"When you have the fastest car in the field, it's easier to win the race, and that's more times than not what I've got when we roll out," Newgarden said in his winner's news conference. Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and Christian Rasmussen posed on the podium after Gateway. oval earlier this year and the win at Gateway kept him perfect on the short ovals this year.

He won the final race of last season on the 1.33-mile Nashville Superspeedway. In his final pass for the lead, Newgarden got by Christian Rasmussen but he didn’t realize it was for the lead. He thought Rasmussen was a lap down.

"When came up to the podium, I'm like, ‘What are you doing here? How did you get here? You were a lap down? Like, what are you doing?

’" Newgarden said.

"I think he got a little offended by that, but I'm so glad that I re-passed him. I was like, ‘He's just kind of in the way. ’"No. 6 Nolan Siegel's day ended after making contact with Alex Palou. Nolan Siegel’s day ended after just 53 laps when he had contact with Alex Palou.

The contact surprised Siegel, who was a lap down.

"I was a little bit shocked," Siegel told me and other reporters. "We weren't racing each other. I felt like I left a lot of room on the inside. ...

Obviously, Alex is not an idiot. He knows what he's doing. Palou, who was not penalized for avoidable contact, also was a little surprised.

"I don't know if I moved up or he'll move down. ... We were like lapping him, and I was well ahead," Palou explained.

"I think we hit on my rear tire, so I don't know if I just moved up or he turned. It was obviously not on purpose.

"Alex Palou's pit strategy didn't work at Gateway. Palou tried to stretch his fuel. And then, after one of the red flags for rain, he opted to wait until the pits were open to pit instead of coming in for emergency service .

He ran out of gas entering pit road, and with the last stall, he crept slowly down pit road as the rest of the field sped by. He lost two laps.

"It's not a good feeling," Palou said. "It was so close. ... It’s just sad, but at the same time, it's OK.

It's one of those that you need to risk it to try and get the win or try and get position up there. ... It doesn't feel nice when you're there and everybody was flying by.

"Marcus Ericsson finished second at Gateway after leading 114 laps. Marcus Ericsson led 114 laps but settled for second, while Rasmussen ended up third. Both drivers saw a potential win slip away but they also needed those strong runs. Ericsson is in a contract year at Andretti Global, while Rasmussen entered the race 24th in the series standings out of 25 full-time drivers.

Rasmussen and ECR announced earlier in the week he had signed a contract extension.

"It's definitely bittersweet after leading that many laps, having a great car underneath me," said Ericsson in a post-race news conference. He lost the lead on a pit cycle when he pitted a lap earlier than Newgarden.

"We drove all the way to the front. "The INDYCAR Series, which has been on track for five consecutive weekends, will be off next week before returning to action June 19-21 at Road America, one of the most iconic road courses in the United States. The 4.014-mile course tests a driver’s skill level as well as the equipment with a series of fast turns as elevation changes. Alex Palou has won three of the last five races at the track.

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