4 students charged after Northern Illinois University Huskie statue irreparably damaged

Four Northern Illinois University students are facing charges after they allegedly caused irreparable damage to a statue of the school mascot.

"They face possible fines and/or restitution for the criminal damage to public property," according to DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas. "The statue is not reparable.

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Four Northern Illinois University students are facing charges after they allegedly caused irreparable damage to a statue of the school mascot, Victor Huskie, a representative of DeKalb said. The Victor Huskie statue located at the corner of Lincoln Highway and South Second Street was knocked down and severed its ankles around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday when four NIU club hockey players allegedly walked to the statue from a local bar to take pictures with it, according to DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas.

“Downtown video cameras revealed that the posing turned to hands-on pawing and then one of the males attempted to mount the statue from behind. This caused the statue to fall forward, severing the polyfoam statue at the ankles. The four then laid the foot-less statue on its back at the rear of its stand and fled the scene," Nicklas said in a statement sent to NBC Chicago.

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A picture of the statue after the damage was done shows the huskies two feet still attached to the ground as the rest of its body rests on a brick structure behind it. DeKalb police were able to identify the four students through an investigation and review of footage captured by several cameras downtown and authorities invited them to come into the station for interviews, Nicklas said.

During the interviews, the four students admitted responsibility and were later charged and directed to appear before DeKalb's administrative hearing judge, he added.