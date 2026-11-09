4 Spots to Declutter Every Night So You Can Wake Up to a Cleaner, Calmer Home Each Morning

Declutter items like cups, shopping bags, receipts, hair ties, and chapstick before bed to help your home feel tidier in the morning.

Decluttering the nightstand and bathroom counter before bed can help your morning routine feel streamlined. Keep pens, papers, hair ties, cups, shopping bags, and envelopes from piling up on coffee and end tables.going through your closetBut there are certain items I declutter every evening to start each morning off on a fresh note.

Follow along below to wake upIn my living room, I focus on decluttering the coffee table. Mine is large, circular, and right in the center of my living room—which is right in the center of my apartment—so when it’s cluttered, it’s a huge eyesore. Unfortunately for me, things tend to pile up here. Here’s what I’m decluttering from my coffee table daily:There’s no need for these items to stay overnight on my coffee table.

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I’m recycling them or filing them away after dinner, shortly before I begin my nighttime routine. Decluttering here is all about being mindful of my habits, limiting myself to one of these items on the nightstand at a time, and preventing them from piling up. Do I need to bring a new pen over to my nightstand every time I want to do the crossword before bed? No!

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Do I do that anyway? Yes!every day, nor do I take out my recycling every day. But I do declutter my fridge every day. This involves straightening things out if they’ve been knocked out of place, putting things back on their proper shelves, and scanning for anything that needs to be tossed.

Although I don’t like to create a lot of food waste and am pretty good at maximizing my groceries-per-recipe, I also don’t like my kitchen to smell bad, so every day, I scan for expired food—for me this would likely beCredit: Cavan Images / Getty Images In my bathroom in my apartment, I am the queen of trying on multiple outfits or changing clothes for a workout, then leaving the rejects on the floor for the rest of the day. I am also a pro at leaving loose jewelry lying around, which can—and has—caused me to lose items I love. I’m trying to be better, and I highly recommend decluttering