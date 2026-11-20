Investigators recovered between 10 and 15 spent shell casings at the scene.

The shooting happened around 7:41 p.m. on the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue. Officers initially found a 52-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators later learned that two additional victims had arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for injuries connected to the shooting. Police said a 39-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were both struck by gunfire and are listed in stable condition. While processing the scene, officers located a fourth victim, a 17-year-old boy, who had been shot in the leg.

Also read Philadelphia Shooting: 14-Year-Boy Killed, Woman Critically Wounded

Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game"The reason why we are treating him as a suspect is because of the circumstances around his arrest and the proximity in time and also location to the actual shooting scene," Inspector D.F. Pace said. Police also said three nearby vehicles were struck by gunfire. Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether additional suspects are being sought.

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Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game