4 shot after block party in Sherwood Forrest area; MAD DADS reminds people to ‘be proactive’

Four people, including a teenage boy, were shot in a dispute after a pop-up party in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded to the 9000 block of Norfolk Blvd on Saturday night at 9:15 in reference to a shooting and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

‘Inhumane and unacceptable’: Sen. Bernie Sanders criticizes Jacksonville maritime company after worker death, layoffs Cynthia Garris unopposed in St. Augustine mayor candidacy; will become city’s first Black mayor in December‘We can’t use it’: Northside residents frustrated by recurring teen gatherings at community pool– Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting that at a pop-up party in the Sherwood Forrest area over the weekend.

As detectives work to figure out what led up to the gunfire, a local violence-prevention group is offering a reminder as summer gatherings ramp up: plan ahead so events stay safe.

“It’s very important that it stay safe and stay fun,” AJ Jordan, president of MAD DADS Northeast Florida, said. Jordan said safety planning can include coordinating with officials ahead of time and being proactive when a gathering starts to grow.

“If one of these parties pop up and you don’t see security or anything before shootings happen be proactive,” Jordan said. “Before it happens JSO can come and see engage... So when you see something happening be proactive and stop it before it starts. We can’t always just be reactive.

”“My message to the community just speak up,” he said.

“Tell what you know. We’ve got a shooter out there that don’t care about anybody. They shot four people. He or she shot four people and they’re still on the loose and we need them off the streets.

” JSO said officers were called to the area around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found one victim at the scene with a gunshot wound, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took that person to a nearby hospital. A short time later, investigators said three other gunshot victims arrived at a hospital on their own. JSO identified the victims as a 24-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

Police said all four were in non-life-threatening condition. On Monday, JSO told News4JAX the case remains active and ongoing, with no additional updates released. Chris Will has joined the News4JAX team as a weekend morning reporter, after graduating from the University of Florida in spring 2024. During his time in Gainesville, he covered a wide range of stories across the Sunshine State.

His coverage of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida earned a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

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