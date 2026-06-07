4 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police say

At least four people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Last updated: Sunday, June 7, 2026 10:39AM GMTAt least four people have been shot, one fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

Here's how the news is developing. Three people were shot in the 4600-block of S. Federal Street just after midnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 12:06 a.m. in the 4600 block of S. Federal Street on Sunday, police said. Victims were unable to provide further details regarding the shooting.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right hand. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK. Nobody is in custody.

Chicago police are investigating a shooting involving children on Saturday night. The shooting happened at about 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of S. Prairie Avenue, police said. The shooting happened at about 9:39 a.m. in the 4500 block of S. Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. All were expected to be OK. A man was shot to death on a Southwest Side sidewalk on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.happened in the Gage Park neighborhood's 5100-block of South Campbell Avenue around 4:30 p.m.The victim was transported in critical condition to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Area One detectives are investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting. A man was shot while driving in the 2800-block of W. Monroe Street on Friday night, Chicago police said. According to police, the shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m.He said he was driving when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.





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