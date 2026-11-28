Taking stock of the Detroit Lions after 11th game of 2026 NFL season.

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary in the second quarter at Ford Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectat the hands of the Chicago Bears. Yet, there were still some encouraging individual performances mixed in with several disappointing showings. Detroit had a prime opportunity to secure a victory against its NFC North rival, but critical mistakes and defensive lapses ultimately proved costly. While the loss was a disappointing letdown for Dan Campbell's team, a handful of Lions players delivered solid efforts.

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Moore has come on of late big time as a pass-rusher. In his last four games, he's recorded seven sacks, including two on Thanksgiving against Caleb Williams and the Bears. With Aidan Hutchinson gone for the season, the Lions will certainly continue to rely upon Moore for continued pass-rush production.in 2026. He's suited up for every game this season, and has produced a league-high 14 passes defensed, to go along with a single interception, sack and forced fumble.