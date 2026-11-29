Just before midnight on Saturday, Oregon fell to Washington 33–27 in double overtime. A short while earlier, Auburn beat Alabama 30–23 in the Iron Bowl. It was

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after defeating Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Just before midnight on Saturday, Oregon fell to Washington 33–27 in double overtime. A short while earlier, Auburn beat Alabama 30–23 in the Iron Bowl. It was a bit of a gut punch at the end of an otherwise wonderful day for Ohio State fans,, Washington’s win would have sent the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game.

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And even with the loss in Lincoln, had the Buckeyes held on to their 23–3 lead entering the fourth quarter at Texas in September, they’d be 9–3 with a road win over the Longhorns and a strong case for a College Football Playoff at-large bid. The most lopsided win in the history of The Game was worth savoring. It also made it harder to stop thinking about those two Saturdays. That’s college football.