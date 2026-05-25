4 Parisian Fashion Trends to Try This Summer

From embroidered details to mule-style shoes, these fashion trends are a must-try this summer

If you want to feel like the most fashionable person in the room this summer, you'll want to stock up on the following four trends that women in Paris swear by every year.

The French know how to turn an average button-down shirt into something elegant with embroidered stitching. I've seen women wear this stunning blend of boho style with French sophistication, thanks to the combination of the tailored silhouette and dainty flowers cascading up the bodice. This might look like your average embroidered tank from the front, but the back is head-turning with the tie closures that encourage you to show a little skin.

There's a certain kind of summer outfit that feels straight out of the Hamptons — iced coffee in hand, beach breeze, not a single thing clinging where it shouldn't. Loose, flowy pants are the foundation, keeping things easy, polished and somehow always pulled together, even without trying. It's the kind of look that appears expensive, but is actually quite accessible. Along with polka dots, a red lip is a Parisian staple.

Match your lipstick to your outfit with this maroon and white lace-lined silk onesie. Summer is not the time to wear uncomfortable clothes, which is probably why Parisians love soft, stretchy silk pants. This loose style is in fashion all year round in Paris. For summer, opt for a lighter color, like beige or nude, to blend in with the locals.

Once the calendar reaches August, Parisians say 'goodbye' to the city and head to the coast. And thus, they're wearing only one thing on their feet: mule-style shoes. Amazon Dropped Luxe-Looking Zara-Style Summer Dresses — From $7 We used to stare wistfully at Zara dresses, trying to figure out which one out of 20 would make it into our cart.

Then, we uncovered Amazon's latest drop. The retail giant just released hundreds of luxe-looking dresses, and we found 17 that channel Zara's boho-luxe vibe. Believe it or not, they start at just $7. Victoria Beckham's Loose White Jeans Are Surprisingly Slimmin





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Parisian Fashion Summer Fashion Trends Embroidered Details Mule-Style Shoes Polka Dot Patterns

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