4 of nation's largest cities now led by socialist mayors after Tuesday's election, affecting tens of millions

Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., now join Seattle and New York City as top-20 U.S. cities led by DSA-affiliated socialist mayors in office.

Trump's move from Wiles to Miller signals major tactical shift for governing without CongressPro-Israel Republican makes major campaign finance pledge after razor-thin election victoryDems pivot from ‘affordability’ pitch to DHS probe threats after midterm winsDemocrat who toppled GOP incumbent will head to court on felony charge just days after election upsetDOJ shake-up continues with head of national security division, US attorney in Miami resigning'Money out of politics' ballot measure sparks First Amendment fight in battleground state Red states have spent decades dominating a key corner of the economy — will the blue wave change that?

Progressive group's 182-page blueprint maps out potential Dem investigations into Trump, corporate alliesGutfeld: This is the most important decision for you DemocratsBenny Johnson: When somebody shows you who they are, believe themJesse Watters: Time for Republicans to get locked in or get locked out forever'The Big Money Show' panel analyzes the market rally after Democrats take control of Congress. The panel says the key election issues were based on affordability and immigration.and Washington, D.C. which now means that four of the top 20 largest cities in the country have socialist leaders at the helm.

Also read Democratic socialist Nithya Raman defeats Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor’s race

Los Angeles Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America defeated incumbent mayor Karen Bass and will take office in December as mayor for the roughly 4 million residents of Los Angeles proper. Also victorious on Tuesday was DSA member Janeese Lewis George who coasted to victory to become mayor-elect of Washington, D.C. , a city of roughly 700,000 residents.

The list of socialist mayors in the top 20 most populous U.S. cities stands at 4, as George and Raman join Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and New York City MayorDEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST SWEEPS INTO DC MAYOR'S OFFICE, SIGNALS OPENNESS TO WORKING WITH TRUMP Former Biden White House aide Yemisi Egbewole predicted that the Democratic Socialists of America would struggle to gain national influence ahead of the 2028 presidential election despite recent electoral victories. In total, the four cities are home to roughly 14 million people.

Advertisement

That figure does not include neighboring suburbs, which could still feel the effects of policies enacted within city limits through crime, real estate values and the broader business climate. Problems in a city can spill over into surrounding communities, while suburban residents who work in the city may also be directly affected.

Counting the population in the metro areas of those four cities, roughly 44 million people could be affected either positively and negatively by the socialist policies enacted by the four mayors.

"This makes LA the fourth large city that will now have a socialist mayor, joining New York, Washington DC and Seattle," Heritage Foundation fellow Mike GonzalezThursday. "Chicago's mayor is a buffoon, but he doesn't identify as DSA. America used to be an impregnable fortress against Marxism, then Marxists took over universities.

" The socialist victories were not limited to city halls. Voters also elected seven DSA-backed or affiliated candidates to the House: Claire Valdez, Brand Lander and Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan and Angela Gonzales-Torres of California. Family members and supporters of D.C.

Advertisement

Ward 4 Council member Janeese Lewis George, a candidate for D.C. mayor, cheer as she addresses them at Prince Hall Masonic Temple, a polling location, in Washington, D.C. , on Monday, June 8, 2026.indicated 32% of voters have a favorable view of socialism, with 64% seeing it in an unfavorable way. But the favorable rating matches an all-time high, first reached five years ago, since Fox News first began asking the question in 2019.

And a September Gallup poll found that 43% of Americans had a positive image of socialism, the highest level since the polling organization began tracking the question in 2010. The Fox News poll found that 51% of voters had a favorable view of capitalism, compared with 32% who viewed socialism favorably. Another 46% had an unfavorable view of capitalism. Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter from Pasadena, California, who has been with Fox News Digital since 2021. You can reach him at AndrewMark. Miller@fox.com.