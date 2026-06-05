4 Most Deserving Detroit Tigers for the 2026 All-Star Game

The Detroit Tigers went into the 2025 All-Star Game as one of, if not the best, teams in all of Major League Baseball. As we know, they would lose the AL Centra

The Detroit Tigers went into the 2025 All-Star Game as one of, if not the best, teams in all of Major League Baseball. As we know, they would lose the AL Central division after blowing a 15.5-game lead following the All-Star break, as the tailspin for the club began last summer.

However, Detroit sent four players to the All-Star Game last season for the first time since 2015, when they sent Miguel Cabrera, David Price, Jose Iglesias, and J.D. Martinez. And despite the current 2026 record, there are a handful of four more Tigers who deserve All-Star votes this season.

The 2026 All-Star Game takes place on July 14 in Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, and here are the most likely Tigers options who could represent the franchise in the midsummer classic. Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene waits to take the field before their game. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Young Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is already known league-wide as the best overall player in Detroit.

Coming off back-to-back All-Star Game selections, Greene is still a top choice to start in left field in the 2026 edition of the All-Star Game. While his power numbers aren't as prominent as they were last season, Greene still hits the ball hard and comes through for Detroit more often than not.

He plays a strong left field as well, regardless of a decrease in diving plays.listed the AL Outfield as one of the most difficult positions to choose from this season when deciding All-Stars, but right now, Greene is still the top choice for the Tigers. Should Greene make the All-Star Game again, he will be the first Tigers player to make it three consecutive years since Miguel Cabrera madeKevin McGonigle .

The rookie most definitely deserves votes to get sent to his first All-Star Game, but the competition might be too steep, regardless of his excellence at the plate. Of qualified shortstops, McGonigle has the highest batting average , second-most hits , and second-best WAR . What will hold him back is the fact that Bobby Witt Jr and Colson Montgomery exist and are having strong seasons.

As of right now, McGonigle still has a shot, though he might not make the team as a starter. Regardless, being a bench bat in the All-Star Game in your first MLB season is no accomplishment to brush off, should it become reality.is having the best season of his young career in 2026, leading Detroit in home runs and playing stellar defense behind the plate.

When looking at the American League catching competition, it's Dingler and Shea Langeliers at the top of the list. Dingler has the most RBIs out of AL catchers , is tied for second-most doubles in the same category , and has a 2.1 WAR, second behind Langeliers. With how he's hitting as of late, he could make a late push to become a starter in the game, but he definitely deserves the Tigers' fans' votes.

Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize pose for a photo. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Combining these two for a few reasons. The first is that Casey Mize has been Detroit's best pitcher this season, yet he can't stay healthy on the mound. He's sporting a 2.2 WAR in nine starts this season with a 2.27 ERA and a WHIP below one.

Mize was an All-Star last season and has once again elevated his game to a high level this year. The second reason they are discussed together is that it wouldn't be surprising to see fans vote for Tarik Skubal, even though he has only played in seven games this season.

Skubal was great before hitting the IL, and almost in Mike Trout fashion, could be named a starter just based on his recent track record, regardless of his 2026 stats on the mound. If Skubal returns in time, it would only help the likely bidding war for his services at the trade deadline,Dominic Minchella is a 2024 Eastern Michigan University graduate with a BA in Communications, Media, and Theatre Arts and a Journalism minor.

He covers Major League Baseball for On SI and spends his free time watching games and sharing his insights.





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