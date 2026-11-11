4 Mediterranean Diet Habits That Support a Healthy Gut

These Mediterranean diet habits can be just as beneficial as food for gut health.

The Mediterranean diet goes beyond simply food recommendations for gut-health benefits.supporting your gut health is the Mediterranean diet. This popular and well-researched healthy eating pattern prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds.

Those very same foods happen to be the ones that also support amay have additional gut-health benefits. For example, enjoying your meals in the company of others or fitting in daily mindful movement might not be top of mind for gut health, but experts agree that they can offer additional gut-health perks. Read on to see what healthy Mediterranean diet habits you might want to try adopting for better gut health.

Also read A Mediterranean Boat Trip: Exploring the Greek Islands, Croatia, Montenegro & Italy

Enjoying a meal with friends or family does more than just refill your social battery—it may be good for your gut too.

“The Mediterranean lifestyle places a strong emphasis on slowing down, enjoying meals and connecting with others. This habit can benefit gut health in more ways than we might realize! ” saysEating with others fosters connection and that can positively influence stress levels and overall well-being, which are important considerations for digestive health, per Oswald.

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“Research on brain-gut behavioral therapies also highlights how psychological and behavioral factors can influence digestive symptoms, particularly in individuals with disorders of gut-brain interaction, such as IBS,” she adds. The nutritional quality of meals eaten together is often better as well.

“People are more likely to have a well-balanced meal when they eat together, and family meals are known to be associated with healthier eating,” says. “This variety in your diet can be supportive of a more diverse gut microbiome, which is thought to be a sign of good gut health,” she adds.isn’t good for our gut health. “When we are constantly rushing, multitasking or eating under stress, our nervous system may be less supportive of optimal digestion,” says Oswald.

If that sounds all too familiar, take a note from the Mediterranean region, where meals are more often savored rather than rushed.

“Eating in a relaxed environment and taking time to enjoy meals may help support the gut-brain connection by reducing stress-related signaling and helping regulate the body’s digestive response,” says Oswald. That doesn’t mean you need to carve out an hour of time to eat every meal. Start with one meal or snack a day and eat without any distractions like the TV, cellphone or your computer.

As you become better at slowing down at one meal, you may find yourself practicing it more often.

“Slowing down allows us to be more mindful of our eating pace, chew our food more thoroughly and recognize hunger and fullness cues,” says Oswald.also encourages daily physical activity, but it looks much different than carefully planned gym sessions or HIIT classes. Instead, movement is naturally incorporated throughout the day, like walking to work, along with daily tasks of grocery shopping, gardening or household chores.

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By contrast, most of us spend a lot of our waking hours sitting, either in the car while commuting, at work in front of a computer, or at home binge-watching our favorite shows.is often linked with inactivity, but there’s evidence that it may also cause negative changes in the makeup of your gut microbiome. Since activity may not be as easily ingrained into your routine as it is in Mediterranean regions, you might need to get more creative about For example, that might look like taking a walk after meals to break up sitting time while supporting gut health.

“A 10- to 15-minute walk after a meal helps food move out of the stomach faster, and regular movement increases gut bacteria that make butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that feeds the cells lining your colon and helps calm inflammation,” says, which is a far cry from the Mediterranean region, where rest is prioritized and even daytime naps are a culturally embedded practice. Missing out on adequate zzz’s can have a negative impact on your gut due to the gut-brain connection.

“Research suggests that inadequate or disrupted sleep may negatively influence the diversity and balance of gut bacteria, including bacteria responsible for producing short-chain fatty acids. These beneficial compounds help nourish the cells lining the colon, support intestinal barrier integrity and help regulate inflammation,” says Oswald. Even if you can only daydream about a midday nap, there are steps you can take to get not just enough sleep, but better-quality sleep, too.

Aim for at least seven to nine hours of sleep per night and establish aWhen you are looking to support your gut health, sometimes it may be worth looking beyond the food that is on your plate. Adopting principles of the Mediterranean lifestyle is something that is often overlooked, but could offer potential gut-health benefits.

Habits like, savoring rather than rushing your meals, engaging in mindful movement and prioritizing rest are habits that work synergistically with the Mediterranean diet to improve your gut health.