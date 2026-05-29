4 Knicks Injury Storylines to Follow During NBA Finals Break

The Knicks' awful injury luck during the regular season has mostly turned around in the playoffs. The starting lineup and top reserves have almost all been heal

Injury updates to keep an eye on while the Knicks are off again. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images The Knicks' awful injury luck during the regular season has mostly turned around in the playoffs.

The starting lineup and top reserves have almost all been healthy together, save for OG Anunoby missing two games against the 76ers and Mitchell Robinson sitting one contest with an illness.on Robinson, who's now dealing with a broken pinky in the lead up to the Finals. With several days before Game 1, all eyes are on his status, but he's not the only one to watch closely for updates asRobinson is currently the biggest injury question mark for the Knicks with his health situation changing overnight.

The effects of any absence would huge for New York, which would not only lose his physical presence on the boards and in the paint, but also be forced to play young Ariel Hukporti in meaningful minutes. Or they could turn to Jeremy Sochan for a small-ball look, but the height both West teams possess makes him less of an attractive pivot.

On the plus side, Robinson's situation appears to already be moving in a more positive direction as more info comes out. He went from initially not having a return timetable, to reportedly already having had surgery and making a push to play in Game 1. Examples of this issue with other players also suggests Robinson can tape it up without any real impacts, especially as a non-shooter.

A Robinson absence has the power to flip the Finals in favor of the Knicks' opponent, so this is now the No. 1 priority on the health front for this training staff. Anunoby was the most recent Knick to suffer a major injury prior to Robinson injured, and it was a concerning one at that, considering it involved a hamstring strain.

Missing just two games, and even being a game-time decision ahead of the opener against the Cavaliers, made many nervous about him coming back sooner than he was ready. In Game 1 against Cleveland, he certainly looked the part of a rusty player coming off an extended absence, going just 2-of-9 from the field and earning eight of his 13 points from the line. But more notably, Anunoby appeared to be more confident as that night went on.

From there, Anunoby looked like the guy who tore up the playoffs pre-injury. He averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the last three games against the Cavs, while also shooting 54.8% from the field and 46.2% from deep. Anunoby turning it on versus Cleveland gives major reason for optimism that this injury is past him. Another week off will only aid his recovery.

But there's still the small chance that one awkward move or accidental collision in practice sets him back or reaggravates his hamstring, especially since it's still a fresh injury that happened only three weeks ago. That's why it's important to hear an update or two ahead of the Finals in regards to his health and there being zero kind of new hiccups.

Players will need to push themselves in scrimmages ahead of the Finals to stay in this rhythm, avoid any rust, and be properly prepared for a daunting matchup with either the defending champion Thunder or ascending Spurs. There's an injury risk for anyone, but the reward of being 100% ready for the Finals stage makes it a necessary sacrifice. Assuming Anunoby gets through this stretch unscathed, New York is going to be more than capable of taking home the title.

This has been a year of injury challenges for Josh Hart, yet the scrappy wing has persevered. He has an ongoing nerve and finger issue on his shooting hand, though that didn't get in the way of a career-best 41.3% from three during the regular season.

In the playoffs, Hart's been one of the only starters to pop up on the injury report, this time with a back issue in the first round and a thumb problem against Philly which looked painful. He also hurt his ankle in Game 2 against the Cavaliers and went to the locker room, but was able to return during that contest. That's a laundry list of minor issues on top of his major hand problems.

Any of those ailments could be enough to derail him, even though he's as tough as they come, especially since he relies on the physical elements of his game to make a difference when his shots aren't falling. A potential decline in his rebounding, fast-break capabilities, or ball-handling would hurt the Knicks more in the Finals, especially with. The importance of this break for Hart tending to his wounds, then, cannot be overstated.

It's crucial he gets through what will be the most challenging practices of the season without any new injuries and gets as close to 100% as his battered body can over this next week. Outside of the building, New York also needs to keep a close eye on the health of OKC and San Antonio, which both have injuries affecting them in the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder, who went up 3-2 before dropping Game 6, have been without guard Ajay Mitchell for much of this series. Meanwhile, standout wing Jalen Williams missed three contests against the Spurs before returning Thursday, but he laid an egg across just 10 minutes. That's two of their top four scorers in these playoffs currently affected by injuries.

While they've managed to win three games versus San Antonio without them, either being truly healthy for the Finals could help swing that matchup in Oklahoma City's favor. That's why the Knicks must be ready in case they take the floor, and know who is next up in case either is forced to sit again.

Meanwhile, a pair of Spurs guards in Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox have gotten banged up recently, too. The latter sat out the opening two games versus the Thunder, while Harper's played through the discomfort. Fox hasn't been particularly good this series, and Harper's logged single-digit scoring in three of five outings since Game 1 while failing to crack 20 points in any of those outings.

Either guy making progress toward 100% is essential information for the Knicks to know as they determine their gameplan if it is OKC in the Finals. Both teams' injuries present possible openings for New York to capitalize on. They've seen the current state of the ones pressing through and are also getting insight on how these squads will pivot if one of these players is out.

That's valuable intel, and it'll serve Mike Brown incredibly well as he looks to win the chess match one last time to deliver the Knicks a title. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spider-Noir Creator Teases Season 2 Plans Amid Positive Reviews and Open-Ended StorylinesOren Uziel discusses the future of Prime Video's Spider-Noir, confirming the first season is set in 1993 and teasing a later timeline for season 2 possibly during World War II. The noir-inspired series starring Nicolas Cage has earned critical acclaim and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, with storylines leaving room for a second season including Janet as Ben's partner, Robbie's newspaper, a potential super soldier program, and a power vacuum in the criminal underworld. However, renewal depends on viewership performance.

Read more »

Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Suffers Brutal Finger Injury Ahead of NBA FinalsA tough blow to New York’s championship hopes.

Read more »

Knicks Have Reason for Hope With Mitchell Robinson, Despite InjuryKnicks fans have spent the better half of the last three days celebrating the team's first Finals appearance since 1999. It's been a never-ending wave of lookin

Read more »

The two Knicks moments Mitchell Robinson’s potentially NBA Finals-altering injury may have happenedMitchell Robinson may have played thorough his broken pinky for a good portion of Game 4 against the Cavaliers.

Read more »