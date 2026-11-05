4 killed, including teen, in Rogers Park fire, Chicago police say

Four people, including a teen, were killed in a fire in Rogers Park Thursday morning, authorities said.

Four people, including a teen, were killed in a fire in Rogers Park Thursday morning, authorities said. CFD said the fire broke out at about 4:14 a.m. in a townhome in the 7000-block of North Paulina Avenue.

Family members identified the victims as a 69-year-old grandmother, a 46-year-old mother and her two sons, ages 13 and 22.

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"It's very hard on us because we've known them for about 10, 15 years, ever since we moved here. and they were just nice neighbors. And it's just so sad," neighbor Frank Adu said. The family was part of a close-knit block where neighbors celebrated holidays together, watched over one another's homes and maintained longstanding relationships.

"These people have always been there for us. Just one little sound and they are there for us. We just celebrated Halloween together. Does anybody know if they are alive?

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" next-door neighbor Salman Ansari said. About 75 emergency personnel responded to the scene and brought the fire under control in 23 minutes. Officials said the fire was confined to one unit of the four-unit building, though some residents will need to stay elsewhere while their homes air out.

"These are established people who look out for each other, walk each other's dog, help each other out. It's just a terrible loss," said Ald. Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hadden said crisis counselors are assisting residents as neighbors cope with the loss, and some displaced residents may be unable to return home for several days.