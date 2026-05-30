Police are investigating after four children and a woman were hit by a car in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, officials said.

Police are investigating after four children and a woman were hit by a car in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, officials said. Four kids and a woman were hit by a car on Friday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on May 19 along the 4700 block of Marple Street in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. A burgundy-colored Chrysler 300 crashed into four children and a woman, officials said. They were taken to nearby hospitals where they were placed into stable condition. The victims have been identified by police as an adult woman, a 5-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

SkyForce10 was over two scenes on Friday evening. In one scene along Marple Street, police could be seen blocking the road with yellow tape in front of a house that had pink-colored balloons outside. In a second scene near Jackson Street and Shelmire Avenue, a red-colored sedan with a black hood and visible damage to the front bumper was seen with police surrounding it and yellow police tape.





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