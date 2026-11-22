After losses to Michigan State and Oregon, Michigan appeared to have a little chance to beat UCLA. The Bruins entered Ann Arbor as one of the final two undefeat

After losses to Michigan State and Oregon, Michigan appeared to have a little chance to beat UCLA. The Bruins entered Ann Arbor as one of the final two undefeated teams in the country.

UCLA, which has— until the final drive. UCLA would march the field on its final possession to score a game-tying touchdown to send the game to overtime. In OT, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field, and the Bruins would kick a field goal on their first possession. Michigan would respond with a field goal of its own.

Also read UCLA Could Be Without Two Key Starters Against Michigan

And then in the second OT, both teams would exchange field goals to force a third overtime. In the third OT, teams have to go for two-point conversions until a winner is decided. And after UCLA failed to convert its two-pointer, Michigan nailed its. The Wolverines stunned UCLA, 18-16, to move to 6-5 on the season.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. For UCLA, the turnover margin is where it flourishes. The Bruins entered Saturday tied for first in the nation with a +16 turnover margin. UCLA has forced a nation-high 30 takeaways this season and with how much Michigan had turned the ball over, the Bruins were likely licking their chops.

But it was a reversal on Saturday. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach threw an interception to Chris Bracy and then he was strip-sacked by John Henry Daley. His third turnover came on his own doing, when Tariq Boney forced pressure and Dieffenbach lost the ball under pressure. The Bruins forced one turnover in the game, and that was when Evan Link got blown by in the second quarter and Bryce Underwood was stripped when he was about to throw the ball.

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Michigan was able to capitalize with a touchdown on the third Bruins' turnover of the game, which proved to be a massive score. Michigan made the choice to switch back to Bryce Underwood in the game. It was interesting, since the Wolverines benched him at halftime against Penn State and started Tommy Carr for the next four games — while putting Underwood back in the game against Oregon. But it simply cannot function regardless of who is behind center.

Michigan lacks a passing game. Underwood had a great game against Iowa and Carr had a great game against Rutgers, but it's been bad since. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Wolverines had no issue moving the ball against UCLA, but stalling out was the issue. Michigan had five drives where it reached the Bruins' side of the field from its own side of the field, but the Wolverines had zero points to show for it.

Between errant throws, lack of protection, and a couple of dropped passes, Michigan's offense, once again, failed to score like a blue-blood program. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Was it flawless? Absolutely not, but Michigan once, again played well enough on the defensive side to win the game. The Wolverines made too many uncharacteristic mistakes last weekend against Oregon and the Ducks had the athletes to make Michigan pay when it misstepped.

But against a more-balanced UCLA team that does things well, but nothing great, Michigan's defense was too much — until the final drive of the game. The Wolverines all of a sudden forgot how to wrap up the ball carrier, while Smith Snowden missed one of the biggest tackles of the game. It led to the Bruins driving the field and scoring a game-tying touchdown to go into overtime.

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As touched on, Michigan forced three turnovers and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach appeared like he was seeing ghosts during the game. Pressure from John Henry Daley, Chase Taylor, and Tariq Boney, among others, was too much for the journeyman gunslinger. The key for Michigan was not to allow the run game to beat it.

Wayne Knight entered the game as the leading back in the Big Ten, but he's been held to around 50 yards in three of his last four games. That's how you beat the Bruins' offense and Michigan's defense attacked the entire game. Another thing we've been saying all season is that if Michigan just had a C offense, this team would be a playoff contender. The Wolverines' defense is very good under Jay Hill and it showed again on Saturday.

Michigan signed one of the top classes in the 2026 cycle and in the 11th game of the year, the Wolverines were leaning on several of them to make plays. Blake Frazier missed, so Marky Walbridge started in his place.. Plus, Mason Bonner saw a lot of reps against the Bruins as a hybrid tight end.

Then, at running back, Jordan Marshall was ruled a game-time decision, and he never played, so it was Savion Hiter who got most of the run. The Wolverines' offense was far from explosive, but when Michigan made a play, it was due to a true freshman. Bonner had three catches for 47 yards and a crucial score. While Johnson had three catches, and Moa and had two catches, while Hiter ran hard, and rushed for 104 yards.

Defensively, Tariq Boney forced Ty Dieffenbach to fumble in the third quarter. While this season has been nothing short of a disaster, if Michigan can find a way to keep these young guys in the program next season, there can be a lot of hope. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.

Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.