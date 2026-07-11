Arch Manning Throws 3 TDs as Texas Beats Missouri 34-20

Arch Manning passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns as No. 7 Texas rallied past No. 19 Missouri 34-20 in Columbia. The Longhorns scored the final three touchdowns to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 7 Longhorns rallied past No. 19 Missouri 34-20 on Saturday in Columbia.

All three of Manning's scoring passes covered 20 yards or more, and he finished 28 of 38 with no interceptions. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but Texas scored the final three touchdowns to pull away. The Longhorns held Missouri to zero points in the fourth quarter and limited the Tigers to 3 of 16 on third down for the game. Manning was not perfect.

Also read Why Texas Quarterback Arch Manning Should Transfer to USC Trojans

Arch Manning completes season best

He held the ball too long at times and threw a few inaccurate passes that could have helped Texas close the win earlier. Still, he put together his most complete game of the season on the road, keeping Texas' College Football Playoff hopes alive. Texas running back Derrek Cooper opened the scoring for the Longhorns with a 24-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

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Wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. then tied the game at 27-27 late in the third quarter with a 25-yard score on third down. Bishop had a career day with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. With Cam Coleman out, Bishop answered the bell for the Texas offense. Running back Raleek Brown started hot, gaining chunks of yardage between the tackles and outside the numbers.

He disappeared in the second and third quarters, but Steve Sarkisian made sure that changed in crunch time. Brown scored on a go-ahead 23-yard wheel route down the right sideline. He then sealed the win with an eight-yard touchdown in the final two minutes to put Texas up 34-20. With Hollywood Smothers out for the rest of the season, Brown will need to repeat such performances.

Missouri fans stunned by officiating

The Longhorns let Missouri move the ball in the first half and made uncharacteristic mistakes, including a missed tackle by Jelani McDonald. But Will Muschamp's defense never wavered and shut down the Tigers late. The officiating crew was a major storyline. SEC officials ruled a first-half play a fumble after Manning was hit from behind while trying to pass.

His arm was moving forward and a Missouri defender tipped the ball, but the call on the field stood after review, with the SEC replay center concurring. Missouri fans were left stunned by several calls that went against the Tigers. Some were reasonable, but the sequence created plenty of confusion for viewers at home. Texas may have been bailed out a few times, yet the Longhorns will gladly take the win.

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Texas seeks mistake free performance

The victory over Missouri will sit well with the CFP rankings committee if Texas were to catch a loss that would put them at three on the season. But Texas is still searching for a mistake-free game and continues to be troubled by penalties while trying to build a rushing attack without Smothers. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons led a Tigers squad that caused problems for Texas throughout the first half.

The win keeps Texas alive in the CFP race, but a trip to Death Valley awaits.