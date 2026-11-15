4 Instant Takeaways After Texas Longhorns Stun LSU in Final Seconds

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning threw the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left to stun the LSU Tigers.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes as Louisiana State Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley defends during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin the final seconds in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, as Arch Manning threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds left to pull off a 22-21 win.

The game kicked off less than 24 hours after the Longhorns were delayed on their flight out of Austin following the FAA's sudden nationwide ground stoppage on Friday night. Arch Manning Comes Up Clutch Despite Woeful Performance Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rushes during the first quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDespite that, he stayed steady. He made the throws when he needed to, highlighted by the winner to Brown.

Also read What Texas-LSU Injury Report Doesn't Tell You About the Longhorns

Manning will need to be much better moving forward if the Longhorns want to make the CFP. But for now, he can celebrate. Texas fans have experienced some major heartbreak the past few seasons when it comes to the team's inabiltity to score in the red zone during crunch time. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. In 2023 against Washington and 2024 against Ohio State, Texas lost because the offense could score late on the goal line.

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Both of those losses came in the CFP. Saturday's win won't exactly make Texas fans forget about those two games, but it certainly heals those wounds a bit. Despite giving up some chunk plays in the first half, the Texas defense had itself a night, thanks in large part to Jelani McDonald's takeaways and some timely three-and-outs.

Unfortunately, that didn't mean much since the offense completely wasted away a career night from McDonald ... at least it looked like things were headed that way. Texas scored a total of zero points off of three takeaways by the defense. You don't deserve to win a night game at Tiger Stadium if you can't play complementary football, but it didn't matter in the end.

Texas found a way to win a game it didn't deserve due to how bad the offense was, but the defense gave the Longhorns a fighting chance. Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jelani McDonald had the best game of his career. He finished with 11 total tackles and three interceptions.

From a guy that started out his career low on the depth chart, McDonald has grown into one of the best safeties in the country, and Saturday's performance proved that. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

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He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball.

In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7