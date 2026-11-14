4 Instant Observations From UCLA's Win Over Illinois

Here's instant takeaways from the Bruins' Week 11 win.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas runs the ball after the hand off from quarterback Ty Dieffenbach as tight end Brayden Loftin provides coverage against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOffense Struggles After Hot Start UCLA wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead after Ty Dieffenbach connected with Aidan Mizell for a 54-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. However, as the rain picked up, theNov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl.

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Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dieffenbach would continue to find Mizell for explosive plays, but his red-zone interception in the second quarter prevented UCLA from expanding and putting inevitable points on the board. Additionally, the Bruins' rushing attack was stagnant throughout the game. As the College Football Playoff nears, head coach Bob Chesney needs more from the offense if this team wants to make a run.

With all due respect to Illinois, it's nowhere near the level of team the Bruins will come up against during the postseason. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Fighting Illini had several opportunities to steal the momentum and take some control over the game. The first chance was in the first half. Illinois methodically drove into the Bruins' 40-yard line and was in a position to at least score a field goal.

However, Illinois quarterback Katin Houser forced a deep pass intended for Collin Dixon, who couldn’t escapeIllinois had a glimmer of hope to steal the game late, but Jackson delivered again with another interception, putting UCLA in the driver's seat. The Fighting Illini would get the ball back down by eight, but couldn't muster anything.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the second straight week, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound wideout totaled at least 150 receiving yards. Dieffenbach trusts Mizell on crucial downs and across the middle.

UCLA's passing attack is predicated on producing explosive plays. Luckily, that's Mizell's calling card, who had the aforementioned 54-yard touchdown and a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. For the Bruins to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, the senior receiver needs to be that reliable pass-catching option in the intermediate parts of the field. A major reason the Fighting Illini were incapable of generating any offense was because of UCLA's defense ending drives on third down.

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Illinois went 3-of-8 on third downs in the first half en route to being shut out in the opening 30 minutes. Illinois's third-down efficiency improved in the second half, but the Bruins' defense did enough to win this game.