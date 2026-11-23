Here's the top takeaways from the Bruins' dominant win on Sunday night.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin directs his players during the second half against the Cal St. Fullerton Titans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Following a discouraging performance on Wednesday night, albeit a win, the UCLA Bruins needed to make a statement against Delaware on Sunday. , the Bruins had to show their fans that they belong in the same conversation as the elite teams. That said, here are some reactions and takeaways from UCLA's sixth win of the season.

Also read Roob's Observations: Why on Earth is Johnny Mundt playing more than Eli Stowers?

About an hour before tip-off, reports surfaced that guard Jaylen Petty was ruled out with a lower-body injury. The Texas Tech transfer is considered day-to-day. Brandon Williams would be elevated into the starting five. When the Bruins force turnovers and can run out in transition, they are a completely different team.

We saw Mick Cronin mix in some full-court press, which gave Delaware issues getting into its offense. UCLA needs this to be a consistent component, as the half-court offense is still a work in progress. In the first half alone, the Bruins forced 13 turnovers, translating into 17 points off those takeaways. In totality, 22 forced turnovers culminated into 27 points.

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This strategy can expose inferior opposition, but will it translate to conference play? If it doesn't, the Bruins' half-court struggles could prove to be problematic. The silver lining of Petty's absence is that it opened up minutes for Filip Jovic, who made his season debut on Sunday night. Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite not playing for months, the 6-foot-8, 244-pound forward fit seamlessly into the rotation. Not to mention, Jovic recorded 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 7-of-8 from the field. Leading the team in scoring in his debut was definitely not on my bingo card.

Bench scoring was a strength for UCLA entering this game, and that should only improve with Jovic entering the equation.leaves much to be desired. One of the leading causes for that development has been subpar three-point shooting. After shooting 4-of-28 from beyond the arc against California State Fullerton, UCLA followed that up by going 5-of-17 from three-point land. It's not that the offensive sets are failing; they're setting up open looks along the perimeter.

The problem is execution. Hopefully these shots start falling moving forward, but if this trend stretches into December, it would be time to consider that this develops into a weakness. Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.