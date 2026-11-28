A driver lost control of a vehicle in Little Village overnight, with the sedan slamming into a pole and bursting into flames

A driver lost control of a vehicle in Little Village overnight, with the sedan slamming into a pole and bursting into flames Chicago police say four people were taken to area hospitals after a vehicle jumped a curb, struck a pole and burst into flames Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 2100 block of South Trumbull in the Little Village neighborhood, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man was driving eastbound on Cermak when it went over the curb and struck a pole. A fire then spread quickly through the vehicle, and ultimately all four occupants of the vehicle were taken to area hospitals, police said.

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The 19-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries from the force of the crash. One of the passengers, identified as a 22-year-old woman, suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were both in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized in fair condition.