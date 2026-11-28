The Players Era had been bad to Michigan in 2026. It wasn't the same case a season ago, and the Wolverines dominated their way to a championship in 2025. But Mi

The Players Era had been bad to Michigan in 2026. It wasn't the same case a season ago, and the Wolverines dominated their way to a championship in 2025.

But Michigan suffered two blow-out losses against Michigan needed some sort of momentum. And the Wolverines got that. On Friday, Michigan dominated Kansas State, winning 98-69, moving back to .500 on the season. Michigan didn't have either Roddy Gayle Jr. or Oscar Goodman in the game,When Michigan retained both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, they were supposed to have an elevated scoring role.

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Trey McKenney has been streaky, but he was still averaging 16 points heading into the game. But Elliot Cadeau has been a shell of what he was a season ago.