4 Home Office Paint Colors To Avoid For Better Concentration And Focus

They just don’t, well, work.

and the pile of laundry waiting to be folded, staying focused while working from home can be tough enough. The last thing you need is the paint on your office walls making it harder.can make a surprising difference.

We asked interior designers which ones they wouldn’t hire for the job—and which ones can actually help you get yours done. Red and orange can bring warmth and energy to a room, but their boldest, most saturated shades might not create the atmosphere you want in a home office.

Also read Radhi Devlukia’s Home Office Is a Good Place to Cry

“Bright red or bright orange can feel urgent or stressful, overwhelming workers and making concentration harder in a workspace,” explainsin Houston, Texas, says you should incorporate it through accessories like lamps and rugs instead of committing to four walls of it. Highlighter yellow can add playful personality to a room—but those shades are much better suited for a child’s bedroom or cool basement.

According to Erdmann, they can cause eye fatigue and end up depleting your energy when you need it most. , an interior designer in Dallas, Texas, specifically warns against an electric yellow.

Advertisement

“I am a proponent of natural light and views to the outdoors in a workspace, and think certain bright yellows can compete with that in an unnatural way,” she says. For a softer alternative, considerAn all-white office isn’t always the blank canvas you might imagine. Stark white walls can create an uncomfortable glare, especially in rooms heavy on afternoon sunlight.

“In a Houston home, a strong afternoon sun hits a bright white wall and bounces straight onto your screen,” explains Shah. To avoid this, she painted a study with floor-to-ceiling windows in Vibes also deserve to be considered.

“Like any other room, a home office should feel like a reflection of its inhabitant,” Collins insists. “I love to let color inspire—white feels safe, and depending on tone, can lean clinical. ”feel like a cubicle you can’t escape, making cool gray a questionable choice for the space.

“While gray has been a go-to in the past, I think it can feel uninspiring for a home office,” Collins shares. Shah also points out that under warm Southern light, certain shades can take on a muddy appearance. That’s why she recommends embracing colors with more depth, like, which she describes as “an ashy blue with slate and green undertones.

Advertisement

” For one client’s office, Shah drenched the walls, built-ins, and coffered ceiling in it, creating a cozy, enveloping atmosphere that makes you want to sit and stay a while.