DNA links four grizzly bears to deadly attack on mother and daughter near Bella Coola

Forensic testing confirmed an adult female grizzly and her three offspring killed Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and Selah Reed, 20, near Bella Coola, British Columbia. Officials say the rare predatory attack has deeply affected the Nuxalk Nation.

Forensic testing has conclusively linked an adult female grizzly bear and her three offspring to the deaths of a mother and her adult daughter near Bella Coola in British Columbia, the BC Conservation Officer Service said.

Grizzly Family Linked to Fatal Attacks via DNA

The bears were captured over the weekend and killed under provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to protect public safety, according to a Nov. 10 statement from the agency. The victims were identified as Jennifer Balcarras, also known as Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her daughter, Selah Reed, 20. DNA tests tied all four bears to the killings. Inspector Jeff Tyre said the attack likely involved predatory behavior, which he described as very rare.

Also read DNA links four grizzly bears to fatal attack on mother and daughter in British Columbia

This was a heartbreaking event for the families, the Nuxalk Nation and the Bella Coola community, Tyre said in a news briefing. We hope the efforts of everyone who responded, along with these findings, bring some measure of closure. Royal Canadian Mounted Police were alerted after Balcarras missed a scheduled online meet-up. Family members had raised the alarm after Reed missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister.

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Investigators found Balcarras vehicle at the trailhead before recovering her body on Nov. 2 and Reed body on Nov. 3. The womens remains were found about 150 meters, or 490 feet, apart near a trail outside Bella Coola, a remote community about 1,000 kilometers, or 620 miles, north of Vancouver. Searchers found the mothers remains first, then discovered Reeds remains in a bear cache, where bears store food.

Conservation Officers Recover Remains, Capture Bears

More than a dozen conservation officers took part in the response, helping recover the victims, collect evidence and locate the bears while working in difficult terrain and weather conditions. The investigation has concluded, although officials said further analysis will examine the response and the circumstances surrounding the attack. Tyre said the bears were not involved in a separate grizzly attack last November on a group of about 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area.

Eleven people were injured in that attack, including two critically. Bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated because they pose an extreme risk to public safety, Tyre said. The latest killings have shaken the Nuxalk Nation community, which is still recovering from last years attack. Local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew, and police escorted children to school.

This attack has been deeply re-triggering for our community members as we continue to recover from last years attack, said Tlhmtimut Samuel Schooner, the Nuxalk Nations elected chief councilor. Officials noted that fatal grizzly bear attacks involving predatory behavior are rare and encouraged people traveling in bear country to leash pets, travel in groups and learn how to reduce the risk of wildlife encounters.