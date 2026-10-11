DNA Links Four Grizzly Bears to Fatal Predatory Attack on Mother and Daughter in British Columbia

Wildlife officials say DNA tests conclusively linked a female grizzly and her three yearling cubs to the rare predatory deaths of Jenny Balcarras and her daughter Selah Reed near Bella Coola, Canada. All four bears were killed to protect the public.

Four grizzly bears captured in western Canada were responsible for killing a mother and her adult daughter this month in what investigators believe was a rare predatory attack, wildlife officials said Tuesday.

DNA tests conclusively linked a female grizzly and her three yearling cubs to the deaths of Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said. All four bears were killed to protect the public. Our investigation also found that this attack likely involved predatory behavior, which I can tell you is very rare, Inspector Jeff Tyre told an online briefing.

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Victims and Scene

That is to say, we do not know how it started, but we know how it ended. The womens remains were found about 1,490 feet apart near a trail outside Bella Coola, a remote community about 620 miles north of Vancouver. The distance is also given as roughly 150 meters, or 490 feet. Family members raised the alarm after Reed missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister.

Searchers found her mothers remains first, then discovered Reeds remains in a bear cache, where bears store food. Tyre said the bears were not involved in a separate grizzly attack last November on a group of about 20 elementary school students and teachers in the same area. Eleven people were injured, including two critically. The latest killings have shaken the Nuxalk Nation community, which is still recovering from last years attack.

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Local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew, and police escorted children to school. This attack has been deeply re-triggering for our community members as we continue to recover from last years attack, said Tlhmtimut Samuel Schooner, the Nuxalk Nations elected chief councilor. He said community support services would remain available as long as needed. Tyre said bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated because they pose an extreme risk to public safety.

Bears Identified and Killed

The four bears were killed after DNA linked them to the deaths. The attack occurred near a trail outside Bella Coola, a remote community in British Columbia. Officials described the case as a rare predatory attack, meaning the bears treated the people as prey. Investigators have not said how the encounter began.

They have focused on the DNA evidence, which tied the female grizzly and her three yearling cubs directly to the victims. The victims were Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20. Reed missed a routine Saturday night call with her sister, prompting family members to raise the alarm. Searchers first found Balcarras remains.

They later found Reeds remains in a bear cache, a place where bears store food. The remains were about 1,490 feet apart, or roughly 150 meters. The November attack involved about 20 elementary school students and teachers. Eleven people were injured, including two critically.

Tyre said the four bears in the latest case were not involved in that earlier attack. The Nuxalk Nation has been recovering from the November attack. The new killings have been deeply re-triggering for community members, Schooner said. Local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew and police escorted children to school after the killings.

Community support services will remain available as long as needed, Schooner said. Tyre said bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated. They pose an extreme risk to public safety, he said, which is why all four bears were killed. The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service announced the DNA findings Tuesday.

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DNA Evidence and Rare Predatory Attack

The service said the tests conclusively linked the bears to the deaths. The case has drawn attention because predatory attacks by grizzly bears are very rare, according to Tyre. He said the investigation found this attack likely involved predatory behavior. Officials have not said what triggered the attack.

Tyre said investigators do not know how it started, but they know how it ended. The four bears were a female grizzly and her three yearling cubs. All four were killed to protect the public, the service said. The victims lived in or near the Bella Coola area, a remote community about 620 miles north of Vancouver.

The trail where the remains were found is outside the community. Family members became concerned when Reed missed her routine Saturday night call with her sister. That call prompted the search that led to the discovery of both womens remains. The remains were found about 1,490 feet apart.

The distance has also been reported as about 150 meters, or 490 feet. The November attack involved about 20 elementary school students and teachers. Eleven people were injured, including two critically. Tyre said the bears in the latest attack were not involved in that case.

The Nuxalk Nation community has been shaken by the latest killings. Schooner said the attack has been deeply re-triggering as the community continues to recover from last years attack. Local authorities imposed a voluntary curfew after the killings. Police escorted children to school.

Schooner said community support services would remain available as long as needed. Tyre said bears involved in fatal attacks cannot be rehabilitated or relocated because they pose an extreme risk to public safety. The four bears were killed after DNA linked them to the deaths of Balcarras and Reed.