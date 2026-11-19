The White House once pressed platforms to curb speech; Trump's executive order reversed it, but new report warns oversight gaps could allow a repeat.

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White House personnel sent messages to social media platforms suggesting their failure to remove or limit speech would lead to violence. Public scrutiny focused on these efforts when thefrom the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board examines this ill-informed campaign against"disinformation" on social media.

In keeping with PCLOB’s mandate to ensure the federal government's efforts to prevent terrorism are balanced with the need to protect Americans’ privacy and civil liberties, the report evaluates the attempt to link disinformation to domestic terrorism and analyzes what policies were in place to prevent speech suppression. After a four-year investigation, PCLOB was provided no evidence to support the contention that disinformation fueled domestic terrorism.

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Nevertheless, former government actors encouraged social media companies to label questionable content as false, limit users’ ability to find it, and, in some cases, completely remove the content or the speakers’ accounts from their platforms altogether.issued an executive order to end this practice. But we are in danger of repeating the mistakes of this disturbing chapter if Americans fail to learn four key lessons from it.

President Joe Biden’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board that was scrapped in May 2022 after board director Nina Jankowicz, and the group itself, faced overwhelming backlash. As PCLOB’s report explains, there is a range of government responses to disinformation that vary in their intrusiveness and civil liberties impact. Affirmative government speech is, and has historically been, a generally accepted and appropriate reaction to information the government considers to be wrong and dangerous.

The government may state what it believes to be true and do so with the full authority it can bring to bear. But government efforts to encourage third-party social media platforms privately to"enforce their own terms of service" by removing or throttling speech with which the government does not agree are highly concerning.

Publicly available documents now confirm that government actors took steps to encourage social media platforms to suppress broad types of speech without considering whether the speaker was foreign or domestic, and without considering whether the speech was protected. They did not, for example, only target speech that constituted a"true threat" or incited what the Supreme Court calls"imminent lawless action.

" Compounding the civil liberties concerns, these government efforts to suppress speech largely occurred privately — often through direct communication between government officials and social media platforms. Were it not for lawsuits that forced discovery of these communications, the public likely never would have known the scope of the government’s involvement.

FBI INVESTIGATED MOM OVER TIES TO ‘RIGHT-WING’ MOMS FOR LIBERTY GROUP, BOMBSHELL DOJ REPORT REVEALS Government lawyers responded to the lawsuits and the revelation of the emails as they would be expected to do: by issuing guidance to ensure future communications were lawful. That primarily meant advising agencies and actors not to be"coercive.

"The clear thrust of many of these policies was that the executive branch believed that it was both appropriate — and in many instances advisable — for government actors to persuade social media companies to monitor or limit certain speech so long as the communications were framed as suggestions. It is of course questionable whether social media platforms would ever really find an email from the White House to be a suggestion, no matter how many disclaimers are appended to it.

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But even if they did, that does not make such communications good policy. The government may state what it believes to be true and do so with the full authority it can bring to bear. But government efforts to encourage third-party social media platforms privately to"enforce their own terms of service" by removing or throttling speech with which the government does not agree are highly concerning.

And it would undoubtedly be terrible policy for the government to send to social media platforms secret lists of statements it believes to be wrong, accompanied by secret lists of accounts purveying these wrong statements. Whether such actions are lawful or not, the government should not be in the business of policing Americans’ speech.

Third, efforts to counter foreign malign influence can quickly turn to countering disinformation more broadly The social media engagement practices that were utilized first to counter disinformation from malign foreign actors were, unfortunately, easily translated to countering domestic terrorism. The risk that the need to fight terrorism would be used to justify curtailing civil liberties is well recognized. Indeed, it is the reason that the 9/11 Commission recommended the creation of PCLOB.

And it is why the commission recommended that"he burden of proof for retaining a particular governmental power should be on the executive, to explain that the power actually materially enhances security and that there is adequate supervision of the executive’s use of the powers to ensure protection of civil liberties. … If the power is granted, there must be adequate guidelines and oversight to properly confine its use.

" BRITAIN'S SWEEPING NEW CRACKDOWN ON 'ANTISOCIAL' BEHAVIOR SPARKS FREE SPEECH BACKLASH: 'PEAK INSANITY' Here, it was not at all clear that disinformation fueled domestic terrorism, or that it did so on any significant scale. Nor is it evident that government efforts to suppress such speech would enhance national security. Trump’s executive order sets a clear direction against government efforts to pressure social media platforms to curtail speech.

But prohibitions on attempts to suppress Americans’ lawful speech are not clearly stated in current agency policy and are not codified into law. That makes it relatively easy for the government to reverse course in the future and resume the types of counter-disinformation efforts described in PCLOB’s report. Americans should not have to suspect — or fear — that the government is encouraging private companies to censor their speech.

To effectively protect a nation, the government must perpetually prove itself worthy of trust. Beth A. Williams is a member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. She served as assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice from 2017 to 2020.