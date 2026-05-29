4 dishes we loved in May, like the potato-gruyere ‘rosti’ at La Fillette

The dumplings are fresh and piping hot at this spot in Edgewater Public Market.

The dim sum sampler at Dumpling Spot, a food vendor inside Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave. , Edgewater. Metro Denver’s food scene has never been as vibrant as it is today, something The Denver Post’s food writers understand.

That’s why we’re out on the town as much as possible. , we’ll provide you with recommendations about a few of the dishes we’ve tried. Want to hear about them early? The quality emerging from this food stall inside Edgewater Public Market doesn’t match its humble name or decor.

Dumpling Spot deserves more praise — or perhaps a more colorful sign. The Chinese-style dumplings are fresh, piping hot and made with tasty fillings such as chicken and sweet corn and shrimp and pork. The dim sum sampler has more intricate variations — shrimp shumai, for instance, and dumplings with rose-shaped pleats. The rosti, a fried potato hash brown over gruyere fondue, at La Fillette Bakery, located at 6217 E. 14th Ave.

, Denver. , makes a mean hash brown, too. La Fillette Bakery’s version is technically a “rosti,” a Swiss variety made with fried potatoes. A bed of warm gruyere cheese under it takes the dish to another level.

Strong flavor and presentation from a bakery that just celebrated 11 years in operation. Twice now this year, I’ve taken friends I was hosting at home to eat lunch at Maria Empanada, the popular empanada counter with several locations across Denver. Their display racks contain dozens of empanadas with different fillings, including the “Diego” and beef varieties pictured above.

Named after Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona, the former has a savory mix of braised chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers and chimichurri sauce. At $5.49 each, pick however many you want — and see if you have any room left for an “alfajor,” a chewy cookie, or a Nutella-filled empanada for dessert. The slow-cooked pork rib noodle soup at Lucky Noodles, a Thai restaurant at 12 E. 1st Ave. , Denver.

, which saw crowds arriving in droves to Asian restaurants around Denver and its suburbs. But the affable owner, Kamolrat “Ploy” Limpapath, still made enough time and took the effort to offer me something I hadn’t tried before: her slow-cooked pork rib noodle soup, with bok choy, bean sprouts and scallions. It warmed the body and soul, much like everything at this standout Thai restaurant, which is now a year into its new location off Broadway.





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