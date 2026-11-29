Attacks in Ukraine and Russia killed at least four people and wounded more than 20, authorities said, while Moscow said it had shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row.

Attacks in Ukraine and Russia killed at least four people and wounded more than 20, authorities said Sunday, while Moscow said it had shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in U.S.-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago. In the Odesa region, one person was killed and three wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story apartment building on fire and damaged cars, local authorities said.

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Elsewhere in the region, a farm was damaged and a large fire broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances, where two more people were hurt, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a 14-year-old girl alive from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city center, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said. Her mother was killed and two other people were wounded.