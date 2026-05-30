4 Daily Exercises That Flatten Your Stomach Faster Than Crunches After 60

A CSCS shares 4 daily exercises combining walking, lower-body strength, and conditioning to address stomach fat after 60

of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices.

We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat. A flatter stomach after 60 usually starts with a bigger picture than ab work alone. Crunches can train your abs, but they don’t burn many calories, build much total-body muscle, or do enough toon their own.

If the goal is a leaner midsection, your daily movement, calorie balance, and strength work all have to pull in the same direction.might not work the way most people want it to. You can strengthen the muscles under your stomach, but fat loss occurs throughout your body when you burn more calories than you consume over time. That’s whythat involve your legs, hips, core, and conditioning usually beat crunches for stomach-focused goals.

They create more total work, raise your heart rate, and help maintain the muscle that keeps your body looking firm. When I coach this type of goal, I like simple movements people can repeat without dreading them. Walking gives you steady calorie burn. Lunges and step-ups target the large lower-body muscles, while your core keeps you balanced.

Mountain climbers add intensity and force your midsection to brace as your legs move. Put those together, and you’ve got a daily routine that supports aWalking helps flatten your stomach from the calorie-burning side of the equation. It’s easy to repeat, gentle on the joints, and effective for increasing daily movement without crushing your recovery. Your core, glutes, calves, and hamstrings all stay active as you walk, especially when you keep your pace purposeful and posture tall.

Crunches may make your abs burn, but walking helps create the energy deficit needed for fat loss, which is what changes how your stomach looks over time. Increase your speed until your breathing gets slightly heavier. Alternating lunges train your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core while your body works to stay steady with each step. Your legs handle the main strength work, and your midsection helps keep your torso upright as your weight shifts.

That makes lunges more effective than crunches for a flatter stomach, because larger muscles generate more total effort. Stronger legs also help you stay more active throughout the day, which supports the calorie burn needed for fat loss. Lower your back knee toward the floor with control. Mountain climbers train your abs, shoulders, hip flexors, and legs while raising your heart rate.

Your core has to brace hard to keep your hips from bouncing as your knees drive forward. That combination gives you more return than crunches because you’re training core control while adding a conditioning effect. Keep the pace smooth, and use an incline version if the floor position feels too aggressive on your wrists, shoulders, or lower back. Drive one knee toward your chest.

Alternating step-ups train your quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and core while building strength through a movement you use every day. Each rep asks one leg to drive your body upward while your midsection keeps you balanced. Step-ups help flatten your stomach by engaging larger muscles and creating more total-body effort than isolated ab work. They also carry over to stairs, curbs, walking trails, and staying confident on your feet.

Brace your core and keep your chest lifted. A flatter stomach comes from consistent movement, muscle-building work, and nutrition that supports fat loss. These four exercises help because they engage more of your body than crunches and provide a better mix of calorie burn, strength, balance, and core control. Keep the routine simple enough to repeat, then make each rep count.

Daily walks help increase calorie burn without draining your recovery. A brisk pace, hills, or short intervals can make walking even more effective. Lunges and step-ups engage large muscle groups, which provide your body with a stronger training effect than small ab-only movements. Keep the sets short and controlled.

The goal is a steady core brace and a heart-rate bump, not sloppy speed. Fat loss comes from burning more calories than you take in. Prioritize protein, consistent meals, and portions that support steady progress. A few simple exercises done often will beat a complicated plan you rarely follow.

Consistency is where the stomach-flattening work starts to add up. Crunches can stay in the mix, but they shouldn’t carry the whole plan. Build your routine around walking, lunges, step-ups, and controlled conditioning, and your midsection has a much better chance of tightening as your overall body fat trends down. Abdominal aerobic endurance exercise reveals spot reduction exists: A randomized controlled trial.

Jarrod Nobbe is a USAW National Coach, Sports Performance Coach, Personal Trainer, and writer, and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 12 years.





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