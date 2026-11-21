Nebraska upset Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln, handing the Buckeyes their third loss in four games and effectively ending their College Football Playoff hopes. Jeremiah Smith caught six passes for 165 yards and two scores in the loss.

Nebraska beat Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln on Nov. 21, 2026, handing the Buckeyes their third loss in four games and effectively ending their College Football Playoff hopes.

The Huskers controlled the clock, won the turnover battle and secured one of their biggest wins in the last decade. Ohio State entered the game at No. 14 and needed to beat Nebraska and Michigan to have a realistic shot at an at-large playoff bid. Instead, the Buckeyes fell to 7-4 and head into Michigan week with their playoff path already closed.

Also read Nebraska Upsets Ohio State 31-28, Handing Buckeyes Fourth Loss

Ohio State Playoff Hopes End

The early one-point loss to Texas now hurts even more, as a flip of that result would have put Ohio State at 8-3 with a chance to finish 9-3. Despite the loss, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was spectacular, hauling in six catches for 165 yards and two scores, including an electrifying 67-yard strike. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule compared Smith to Julio Jones during the week, and Smith delivered.

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Smith already owns the Big Ten career records for receiving yards and touchdown catches, and he is expected to win the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 12 in New York City in what could be one of the most lopsided votes in history. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea found Quinn Clark for a 26-yard touchdown that extended the Huskers lead.

The Huskers converted 10 of 16 third downs and both of their fourth downs, rushed for 176 yards and held the ball for more than 35 minutes. Nebraska ran nearly twice as many plays as Ohio State and had the ball for almost a full quarter longer, finishing plus-two in the turnover battle. Ohio State went a second straight game without a takeaway.

Nebraska Dominates Possession

When Nebraska had the ball with two minutes left and a three-point lead, the Buckeyes needed one more stop to give Luke Fahey a chance. He never got the ball back. The defensive performance raises questions about whether Matt Patricia will remain Ohio State defensive coordinator next season, especially with Michigan still on the schedule. The Buckeyes finished with 76 rushing yards on 22 attempts, and Bo Jackson scored twice.

Ohio State also committed seven penalties for 55 yards. The offensive line was already struggling before Julian Sayin got hurt, and it has been even more disappointing since Fahey took over. A freshman quarterback making his fourth career start on the road needed a run game he could count on, and he did not get it. Ohio State were 6-1 heading into their Halloween showdown with USC, but the injury to Sayin proved too much to overcome.

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Michigan Rivalry Remains

The Buckeyes can salvage what is left of their season by defeating bitter rival Michigan in next week's edition of The Game in Columbus. However, the Wolverines are 4-1 in the rivalry since the turn of the decade, so it will not be easy. If the Huskers can win next week in Iowa City, they will have completed their most successful season since Mike Riley won nine games in 2016.

Nebraska rode home cooking and fourth quarter magic to secure the win, while a program in purgatory has suddenly found new life. Regardless of the Michigan result, it is sure to be a long, cold offseason in central Ohio.